Efforts Underway to Bring Back Indians Trapped in Russian Army: Jaishankar in Chikkodi

author img

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : 2 hours ago

Jaishankar in Chikkodi

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the old sub-divisional office in Chikkodi town, Karnataka, where he reminisced about the days he spent there as a probationary AC in 1977-78. Speaking to media, EAM said Indian nationals from six states were misled to join the Russian Army and they will be brought back.

Chikkodi/Belagavi (Karnataka) : Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that efforts are underway to bring back Indian nationals trapped in the Russian army. He was speaking to the media after participating in the inaugural program of the CBSE school of KLE Institute in Chikkodi town today.

"Parliamentarians from various states have also written to me on this matter. Youths from different states of the country have been called to Russia by giving wrong information. They joined the army there. We have already had serious talks with the Russian government. We have called the Russian ambassador and talked to them. We have also talked to the foreign minister there," EAM said.

"Indian citizens do not fight in someone else's army. It is wrong that such an incident has happened. This has been monitored. Some have already returned. Others are expected to come. We will call everyone back. People from 6 states are in Russia," he informed.

Reliving old memories: Jaishankar visited the old sub-divisional office in Chikkodi town and relived the days spent in his old office. He was a probationary AC in Chikkodi in 1977-78, sitting in an old office chair and reminiscing about those days. "Some of the staff were teaching me Kannada. I was sitting in this room as an officer. I got married just a few months ago from that incident. My wife also came along," he said.

While talking to the municipal civil servants, he said, "I worked here for 7 months. Chikkodi has seen a lot of change. I was 23 years old when I was here. Now I am back after 45 years. There has been a lot of progress in the country under Modi's administration and it is visible in Chikkodi as well."

Read More

  1. India Voices 'Great Concern' Over Situation In War-Ravaged Gaza

TAGGED:

JaishankarEAMKarnatakaIndians in RussiaRussian Army

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

'It is the only place where...': Moon Man Mylswamy on why Kulasekarapattinam is a sweet spot for ISRO launches

Why Nair, Prathap, Krishnan and Shukla will be the world's first "vyomanauts"

Family of Father-Son Duo Shot Dead During Haldwani Violence in Shock, Demands Justice

Bushnell Incident Likely to Have Major Ramification in US Presidential Election

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.