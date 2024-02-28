Efforts Underway to Bring Back Indians Trapped in Russian Army: Jaishankar in Chikkodi

Chikkodi/Belagavi (Karnataka) : Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said that efforts are underway to bring back Indian nationals trapped in the Russian army. He was speaking to the media after participating in the inaugural program of the CBSE school of KLE Institute in Chikkodi town today.

"Parliamentarians from various states have also written to me on this matter. Youths from different states of the country have been called to Russia by giving wrong information. They joined the army there. We have already had serious talks with the Russian government. We have called the Russian ambassador and talked to them. We have also talked to the foreign minister there," EAM said.

"Indian citizens do not fight in someone else's army. It is wrong that such an incident has happened. This has been monitored. Some have already returned. Others are expected to come. We will call everyone back. People from 6 states are in Russia," he informed.

Reliving old memories: Jaishankar visited the old sub-divisional office in Chikkodi town and relived the days spent in his old office. He was a probationary AC in Chikkodi in 1977-78, sitting in an old office chair and reminiscing about those days. "Some of the staff were teaching me Kannada. I was sitting in this room as an officer. I got married just a few months ago from that incident. My wife also came along," he said.

While talking to the municipal civil servants, he said, "I worked here for 7 months. Chikkodi has seen a lot of change. I was 23 years old when I was here. Now I am back after 45 years. There has been a lot of progress in the country under Modi's administration and it is visible in Chikkodi as well."