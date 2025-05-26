ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar Clears Congress Doubts Over Op Sindoor, Says US was Told Terror and Talks Would Not Go Together

New Delhi: At a meeting of the Consultative Committee of Parliament on External Affairs on Monday the minister, S Jaishankar cleared the air over several issues raised by the Congress members over the Centre allegedly alerting Pakistan before Op Sindoor, the US-brokered ceasefire and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

The external affairs minister told the panel that Pakistan was informed by the DGMO about Indian strikes on terror camps in their territory only after they were executed, sources said.

Jaishankar appealed for nation unity over the issues and termed as dishonest the misrepresentation of his statement.

He cleared the air about alleged US "interference", saying the decision to halt the military operation was taken bilaterally after a request from the Pakistan side.

The external affairs minister further clarified that the US was urging India to speak with Pakistan and it was told that terror and talks would not go together, he said.

Apart from the Congress, a group of MPs from the Samajwadi Party, DMK and others attended the meeting.

Over the past week, the Congress has been targeting the Centre over Operation Sindoor Operation which was launched on May 7 to avenge the deadly April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam in which 26 innocent tourists were killed by four pakistan-backed terrorists.

The Congress attack on Jaishankar was primarily over his statements that Pakistan was alerted before launching military strikes on terrorist camps. The Congress also questioned why Op Sindoor was halted due to the intervention of US president Donald Trump which was third party mediation in a bilateral matter.

The LoP Rahul Gandhi had attacked the external affairs minister citing a video clip in which Jaishankar was heard saying the government had told Pakistan about the attack at the start of the military operations.

Congress MPs further sought a clarification on the repeated claims of US president Trump that he played a role in the ceasefire between India and Pakistan to prevent an escalation in the conflict between the two nuclear armed countries.