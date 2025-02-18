ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar Calls On Amir Of Qatar, Says Confident His Talks With PM Will 'Deepen Our Friendship'

In this image released by @DrSJaishankar via X on Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a meeting with the Amir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, in New Delhi. ( X@DrSJaishankar )

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar called on Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, hours after he arrived in Delhi, and said he is confident that the visiting leader's talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will "deepen our close bonds of friendship".

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Modi went to the airport to receive the Amir of Qatar, who arrived in Delhi on Monday evening. Later in the evening, Jaishankar called on the Amir of Qatar, who is on a two-day state visit to India.

"Honoured to call on H H @TamimBinHamad, Amir of Qatar on his arrival in New Delhi for a State Visit. Value his guidance on advancing our cooperation in many domains. Confident that his talks with PM @narendramodi tomorrow will deepen our close bonds of friendship," Jaishankar said in a post on X.