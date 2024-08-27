ETV Bharat / bharat

EAM Jaishankar, Brazilian FM To Hold 9th India-Brazil Joint Commission Meeting Today

New Delhi: Ambassador Mauro Vieira, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Brazil, who is on an official visit to India from August 25-28 will hold the ninth India-Brazil Joint Commission meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar at the national capital today.

The visit comes days after 666 migrants, including 100 Indians are stranded in Brazil’s Sao Paulo, waiting to enter the country. It is pertinent to note that India will raise concerns about its citizens held there during the meeting and aim to resolve the matter as soon as possible.

The migrants are waiting at the Sao Paulo International Airport sans visas. As per sources, hundreds of Asians including Nepalese and Vietnamese stranded there have been surviving in extremely poor conditions. They have been residing in a restricted area with no access to food and water.

Brazil will soon begin imposing restrictions on the entry of Asians seeking refuge in the South American nation just to migrate to the United States and Canada. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) noted that this visit will provide fresh impetus to the bilateral ties that the two nations share.