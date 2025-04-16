ETV Bharat / bharat

Jaishankar Urges Foreign Envoys To Learn About Northeast, Share Its Qualities With Their Govts

EAM Jaishankar said northeast region is at heart of many key Indian policies, while virtually addressing meeting of ambassadors for upcoming North East Investors Summit.

By PTI

Published : April 16, 2025 at 7:24 AM IST

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Tuesday said northeast India's relevance will grow with time, as he urged foreign envoys to "familiarise" themselves with the region and share its qualities with their government and industries.

Virtually addressing a meeting of ambassadors for the upcoming North East Investors Summit 2025, organised by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), Jaishankar said the northeast region is at the heart of many key Indian policies -- Neighbourhood First, Act East or the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC).

"The northeast adjoins five of our neighbours on land, its boundaries are the interface between the Indian subcontinent and the ASEAN," he said. The EAM said many recent initiatives involving India's immediate neighbours emanate from this region. Others such as the Trilateral Highway and the Kaladan project are equally important, he said.

"In every sense, it is a hub, whose relevance will only grow with the passage of time," he said, adding that the Union government has prioritised the development of the northeast region.

"We would like you to familiarise yourselves with its many qualities and to share that with your government and industries. And, at the same time, promote international cooperation with them in various domains," he said in his address.

Later, the minister posted on X about the meeting with the ambassadors. "Highlighted the growing relevance of the Northeast - as a gateway to Southeast Asia, a tourism hub and a contributor to the global workplace. "Confident that the upcoming North East Investors Summit will leverage the region's many strengths and foster greater international cooperation," he said.

