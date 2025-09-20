ETV Bharat / bharat

'Eagle In The Arm': Why Indian Army Wants Each Of Its Soldiers To Know How To Operate A Drone

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that drones play a major role in modern-day warfare, the Indian Army has initiated steps so that every soldier is capable of operating them.

The Indian Army is rapidly scaling up the induction of drones and counter-drone systems, with many units already operationalised and drone centres established at premier training academies such as the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, the Infantry School in Mhow, and the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.

“The move is aimed at embedding drone operations as a standard capability for soldiers across all arms of the Army. On Thursday, the Chief of Army Staff visited one such facility at Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the Indian Army’s focus on operationalising drone capabilities,” a senior army official said.

According to the official, the Indian Army’s approach is captured in the concept of “Eagle in the Arm” - the idea that every soldier should be capable of operating a drone, just as he carries his weapon.

“Depending on the task of the unit or soldier, drones will be employed for combat, surveillance, logistics, or even medical evacuation. Counter-drone measures are also being inducted in parallel, creating a layered system to both exploit and neutralise unmanned platforms,” the official said.

The emphasis on transformation was also reflected in the Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s speech during the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Dras on July 26 this year.

Gen Dwivedi had announced that every infantry battalion will have a drone platoon, artillery regiments will be equipped with counter-drone systems and loiter munitions, and composite Divyastra batteries will be created to enhance precision and survivability.

“This dual thrust, arming soldiers with drones while strengthening counter-drone defences, reflects the Indian Army’s recognition that unmanned systems are no longer niche but essential elements of the battlefield,” the official added.