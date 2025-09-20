'Eagle In The Arm': Why Indian Army Wants Each Of Its Soldiers To Know How To Operate A Drone
Depending on the task of the unit or soldier, drones will be employed for combat, surveillance, logistics, or even medical evacuation.
Published : September 20, 2025 at 11:19 AM IST
By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: Being aware of the fact that drones play a major role in modern-day warfare, the Indian Army has initiated steps so that every soldier is capable of operating them.
The Indian Army is rapidly scaling up the induction of drones and counter-drone systems, with many units already operationalised and drone centres established at premier training academies such as the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun, the Infantry School in Mhow, and the Officers Training Academy in Chennai.
“The move is aimed at embedding drone operations as a standard capability for soldiers across all arms of the Army. On Thursday, the Chief of Army Staff visited one such facility at Likabali in Arunachal Pradesh, underscoring the Indian Army’s focus on operationalising drone capabilities,” a senior army official said.
According to the official, the Indian Army’s approach is captured in the concept of “Eagle in the Arm” - the idea that every soldier should be capable of operating a drone, just as he carries his weapon.
“Depending on the task of the unit or soldier, drones will be employed for combat, surveillance, logistics, or even medical evacuation. Counter-drone measures are also being inducted in parallel, creating a layered system to both exploit and neutralise unmanned platforms,” the official said.
The emphasis on transformation was also reflected in the Chief of Army Staff Gen Upendra Dwivedi’s speech during the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas at Dras on July 26 this year.
Gen Dwivedi had announced that every infantry battalion will have a drone platoon, artillery regiments will be equipped with counter-drone systems and loiter munitions, and composite Divyastra batteries will be created to enhance precision and survivability.
“This dual thrust, arming soldiers with drones while strengthening counter-drone defences, reflects the Indian Army’s recognition that unmanned systems are no longer niche but essential elements of the battlefield,” the official added.
It is pertinent to mention here that during Operation Sindoor, India's offensive used drones and loitering munitions to devastating effect, finding and destroying high-value targets, including enemy radar and missile systems.
In a statement explaining how Operation Sindoor reflected India’s growing technological self-reliance, the central government, in May, said the integration of drone warfare into India’s military doctrine owes its success to years of domestic R&D and policy reform.
"Since 2021, the ban on imported drones and the launch of the PLI (Production Linked Incentive) scheme have catalysed rapid innovation. The scheme of Production Linked Incentive for drones and drone components of the Ministry of Civil Aviation was notified on 30th September, 2021, with a total incentive of Rs 120 crores spread over the three financial years (2021-22 to 2023-24.
The future lies in autonomous drones with AI-driven decision-making, and India is already laying the groundwork, the government said.
It is not just training itself in modern warfare; the Army is also at the forefront of helping citizens during times of distress. In one such recent example from Jammu and Kashmir, the Army came to the rescue of Kashmir apple growers, who suffered heavy losses due to road blockages caused by landslides and floods.
Last week, Udhampur–Srinagar–Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) witnessed a historic milestone with the successful run of a freight train, the first exclusive freight train of the Indian Army, from BD Bari to Anantnag.
This initiative also demonstrated dual-use logistics and military–civil fusion, where the return rake of the freight train will transport Kashmiri apples to markets in the rest of India.
“This step not only strengthens the Army’s winter preparedness but also provides direct benefits to local communities. Farmers, who in the past suffered heavy losses due to road blockages caused by landslides and floods, will now be able to transport their produce seamlessly, ensuring both economic relief and livelihood security,” an army official said.
By harnessing rail infrastructure for both military and civilian purposes, the Indian Army has taken a major stride in strengthening resilience, connectivity, and prosperity in the region.
