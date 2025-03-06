"Each Vote Has Its Own Value, Must Protect Its Sanctity", SC Orders Recount In Prayagraj Gram Pradhan Polls

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that each vote has its own value irrespective of its effect on the final outcome of the election and its sanctity has to be protected, while ordering recount of votes in the Gram Pradhan election in Prayagraj.

The apex court stressed that every citizen, when it comes to choosing representatives in the parliamentary system, is indeed equal, when in other scenarios they may not be so, for a variety of reasons - class and caste divisions that are still deeply entrenched, gender inequality, lack of awareness and opportunities for disabled persons, etc.

A bench comprising justices Sanjay Karol and N Kotiswar Singh said: “This court’s concern lies away from who is in power, and instead is in how one got to power. This process has to be in accordance with constitutional principles and established norms - if not, then such a person has to be deprived of the power, and the decision-making by the people must begin once more”.

The bench said each vote has its value irrespective of its effect on the final outcome of the election and its sanctity has to be protected.

The bench said, “It was a four-sided election, i.e., four persons were contesting for the post of ‘pradhan’. Three of the four persons submitted by way of affidavit that they had doubts regarding the propriety of the election, and they would support a recount of votes”.

The bench noted that it has also come on record that deliberate attempts have been made to benefit the ultimate victor such as the use of police force to remove the appellant from the vicinity of the polling area. “The diary of the presiding officer of the polling booths, which is an essential document recording the casting of votes, could not be found despite a concerted effort”, said Justice Karol, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.

The apex court made these observations while allowing a plea by Vijay Bahadur, an unsuccessful candidate, in the Gram Pradhan poll held in 2021 for the village Chaka alias Chak, Saidabad, Tehsil Handia, Prayagraj.

The apex court set aside the decision of the Allahabad High Court and restored the sub divisional magistrate order for recount of votes.

The bench said right from the inception of democratic rule, the universal adult franchise has found its place in our system of governance, and each election upholding these cherished values of public participation, equality and integrity of the vote is a testament to the vision of the founders. “This momentary equality assumes further importance as it signifies the achievability of the aspiration of equality for all through constitutional mechanisms. Granted that equality in other spheres cannot only be a product of constitutional action, and have to be accompanied by social change, but the strength of constitutional action is manifested thereby”, said Justice Karol.

Bahadur had raised the issue of inconsistency between the presiding officer’s statement that in polling booths 43, 44 and 45 a total of 1194 votes were cast, and the final tally given under ‘Form 46’ showed a total of 1213 votes cast over there. “The margin of victory of the respondent was 37 votes, and so, in a sense, victory of position would remain yet elusive for the appellant….. When the officer was present there and he informed the candidate, appellant herein, of the number of votes cast, why should there be any difference?”, said the bench.

The bench said the candidates in the election cannot be denied their presence on the day of voting and inspect its records.

