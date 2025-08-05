ETV Bharat / bharat

Each Polling Booth In Bihar To Have Two CCTV Cameras

The cabinet has approved Rs 154.30 crore as installation expenses after an ECI directive in June. Security checkposts and counting centres will also be covered.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (IANS)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : August 5, 2025 at 2:52 PM IST

Patna: For the forthcoming assembly elections, each of the 90,712 polling booths in Bihar would be equipped with two CCTV cameras to keep a tab on the voting process, with the monitoring of live webcasting.

Similarly, all checkposts of various enforcement agencies and all counting centres would also be brought under CCTV surveillance as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a letter sent to the Bihar government in June, the ECI has not only given directions for CCTV surveillance on all booths, checkposts and polling centres, but has also asked for an adequate number of hands at various administrative levels, for this purpose.

This came to light on Tuesday as a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved a proposal of the cabinet secretariat for expenses to comply with the ECI directions.

"The cabinet has approved Rs 154.30 crore for the ECI's directions to install two CCTV cameras on every polling centre in the state to ensure webcasting of the entire polling process and CCTV surveillance of all checkposts and counting centres. The amount would also be utilised in providing human resources required for the purpose," S Siddharth, additional chief secretary of the cabinet secretariat department, said.

Presently, the ECI is battling the controversy surrounding the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar and the onslaught of the Opposition parties protesting it on various grounds. The Assembly polls in the state are expected to be held in November this year.

The cabinet discussed and approved 36 agendas, including the acquisition and transfer of around 2,520 acres of land belonging to private individuals and various government departments through the infrastructure development authority.

