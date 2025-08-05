ETV Bharat / bharat

Each Polling Booth In Bihar To Have Two CCTV Cameras

Patna: For the forthcoming assembly elections, each of the 90,712 polling booths in Bihar would be equipped with two CCTV cameras to keep a tab on the voting process, with the monitoring of live webcasting.

Similarly, all checkposts of various enforcement agencies and all counting centres would also be brought under CCTV surveillance as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India (ECI).

In a letter sent to the Bihar government in June, the ECI has not only given directions for CCTV surveillance on all booths, checkposts and polling centres, but has also asked for an adequate number of hands at various administrative levels, for this purpose.

This came to light on Tuesday as a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, approved a proposal of the cabinet secretariat for expenses to comply with the ECI directions.