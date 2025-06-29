ETV Bharat / bharat

E-Tractors Will Revolutionise Lives Of Farmers: Maharashtra Transport Minister Sarnaik

Attending the country's first e-tractor registration event in Thane, he said buyers would get a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh apart from an interest-free loan.

Magarashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik flags off an e-tractor in Thane.
Magarashtra Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik flags off an e-tractor in Thane. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 29, 2025 at 3:33 PM IST

1 Min Read

Thane: The Maharashtrian city of Thane became the first in the country to register an e-tractor, in the presence of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who said this will revolutionise the lives of farmers.

"The environment-friendly and money-saving e-tractor will revolutionise the agricultural sector as well as the lives of farmers. Buyers would get a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh under the Maharashtra State Electric Vehicle Policy, 2025, apart from interest-free loans through state-run Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation," he asserted.

Thane Regional Transport Officer Hemangini Patil, Kaustubh Dhonde, CEO of AutoNxt, and sales manager Abhishek Shinde were also present on the occasion.

"The government aims to add 20-30 per cent electric vehicles to the existing fleet by 2030. They promise long-term financial and environmental sustainability. Accordingly, the government has planned to extend the toll waiver and direct subsidy on the purchase of e-vehicles," Sarnaik said.

"The operational cost comes down by 60-70 per cent due to the use of electricity instead of diesel. For instance, it takes Rs 1,200-1,500 to plough one acre with diesel tractors, whereas this comes down to just Rs 300 with an e-tractor. It will revolutionise the lives of farmers and usher in a new era in the country's agriculture sector," Sarnaik asserted.

"This step is a significant leap towards a pollution-free future in the agricultural sector, offering an excellent solution to the rising prices of petrol/diesel and the problem of pollution," the minister shared on X.

AutoNxt, a company based on renewable technology, has successfully launched India's first indigenously made e-tractor in the market. The first official registration ceremony of the e-tractor was held at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Thane on Sunday.

Also Read:

  1. ChargeZone Opens India's Largest EV Charging Hub In Bengaluru: Can Accomodate 210 Vehicles At Once
  2. Govt Opens Portal For Auto-Makers To Apply Under Electric Car Scheme

Thane: The Maharashtrian city of Thane became the first in the country to register an e-tractor, in the presence of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who said this will revolutionise the lives of farmers.

"The environment-friendly and money-saving e-tractor will revolutionise the agricultural sector as well as the lives of farmers. Buyers would get a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh under the Maharashtra State Electric Vehicle Policy, 2025, apart from interest-free loans through state-run Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation," he asserted.

Thane Regional Transport Officer Hemangini Patil, Kaustubh Dhonde, CEO of AutoNxt, and sales manager Abhishek Shinde were also present on the occasion.

"The government aims to add 20-30 per cent electric vehicles to the existing fleet by 2030. They promise long-term financial and environmental sustainability. Accordingly, the government has planned to extend the toll waiver and direct subsidy on the purchase of e-vehicles," Sarnaik said.

"The operational cost comes down by 60-70 per cent due to the use of electricity instead of diesel. For instance, it takes Rs 1,200-1,500 to plough one acre with diesel tractors, whereas this comes down to just Rs 300 with an e-tractor. It will revolutionise the lives of farmers and usher in a new era in the country's agriculture sector," Sarnaik asserted.

"This step is a significant leap towards a pollution-free future in the agricultural sector, offering an excellent solution to the rising prices of petrol/diesel and the problem of pollution," the minister shared on X.

AutoNxt, a company based on renewable technology, has successfully launched India's first indigenously made e-tractor in the market. The first official registration ceremony of the e-tractor was held at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Thane on Sunday.

Also Read:

  1. ChargeZone Opens India's Largest EV Charging Hub In Bengaluru: Can Accomodate 210 Vehicles At Once
  2. Govt Opens Portal For Auto-Makers To Apply Under Electric Car Scheme

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PRATAP SARNAIKAGRICULTURAL SECTORAUTONXTRENEWABLE TECHNOLOGYE TRACTOR REGISTRATION

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

Pomegranate Pioneer: Why Maharashtra's IT Engineer Quit Lucrative Job To Grow And Export Fruits

Environment | Shipra In Madhya Pradesh, Another Holy River In Death Throes

Feeding Pigeons In Public ? You Could Be Contributing To Serious Health Risks

What Saturn’s Transit Means for Your Bones, Brain, and Burnout, Here’s How to Work with the Energy, Not Against It

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.