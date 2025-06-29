E-Tractors Will Revolutionise Lives Of Farmers: Maharashtra Transport Minister Sarnaik

Thane: The Maharashtrian city of Thane became the first in the country to register an e-tractor, in the presence of Transport Minister Pratap Sarnaik, who said this will revolutionise the lives of farmers.

"The environment-friendly and money-saving e-tractor will revolutionise the agricultural sector as well as the lives of farmers. Buyers would get a subsidy of Rs 1.5 lakh under the Maharashtra State Electric Vehicle Policy, 2025, apart from interest-free loans through state-run Annasaheb Patil Economic Development Corporation," he asserted.

Thane Regional Transport Officer Hemangini Patil, Kaustubh Dhonde, CEO of AutoNxt, and sales manager Abhishek Shinde were also present on the occasion.

"The government aims to add 20-30 per cent electric vehicles to the existing fleet by 2030. They promise long-term financial and environmental sustainability. Accordingly, the government has planned to extend the toll waiver and direct subsidy on the purchase of e-vehicles," Sarnaik said.

"The operational cost comes down by 60-70 per cent due to the use of electricity instead of diesel. For instance, it takes Rs 1,200-1,500 to plough one acre with diesel tractors, whereas this comes down to just Rs 300 with an e-tractor. It will revolutionise the lives of farmers and usher in a new era in the country's agriculture sector," Sarnaik asserted.

"This step is a significant leap towards a pollution-free future in the agricultural sector, offering an excellent solution to the rising prices of petrol/diesel and the problem of pollution," the minister shared on X.

AutoNxt, a company based on renewable technology, has successfully launched India's first indigenously made e-tractor in the market. The first official registration ceremony of the e-tractor was held at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) in Thane on Sunday.