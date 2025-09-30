ETV Bharat / bharat

e-LISS To Help Evidence-Based Policymaking For Farmers, Enhance Animal Health Services

By Chanchal Mukherjee

New Delhi: With an aim to get real-time monitoring along with greater transparency and minimising delays and errors in the Integrated Sample Survey (ISS), the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying has introduced a digital platform e-Livestock Integrated Sample Survey (eLISS), which will help evidence-based policymaking that directly supports farmers’, enhances animal health services and drives a culture of data-driven governance.

For the collection of data under ISS, the eLISS application and web-portal are used, which is a totally digital system, right from the collection of data to generating the estimates and outputs. However, conventional methods of data collection have often proven inadequate in meeting quality data demands due to inefficiencies, delays, and inaccuracies. It is a comprehensive, technology-driven solution capable of addressing these complexities of livestock data, which is an end-to-end solution that marks a major transformation in India’s livestock statistics system, as per the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairy

Explaining the ISS, V.P. Singh, Director, Animal Husbandry & Dairy, told ETV Bharat, “Through ISS, we collect the production data of milk, meat, eggs and wool so that we get data timely which meets stakeholders. It provides a clear picture of the production of all four major livestock products in our country. This data shows India’s production of milk, eggs and meat, following which we can compare them with other countries' productions.”

“e-LISS, as the data collection is digital, reduces human error and data is directly transmitted from village to server, which saves time also,” Singh added.

The Integrated Sample Survey is conducted in the entire rural and urban areas of States/UTs. The survey is conducted in the selected sample villages/urban wards enlisting all household enterprises, non-household enterprises, institutions like all farm houses, slaughter houses, butcher shops, pursuing annual husbandry and related activities. The entire period of one year is divided into three Seasons of four months each. These Seasons are the Summer Season, March 1 to June 30 (122 days), the Rainy Season, July 1 to October 31 (123 days), and the Winter Season, November 1 to February 28 or 29 (120 days or 121 days in a leap year), the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying states.

Presenting views on ISS and its benefits, Dharmendra Malik, an agriculture expert, told ETV Bharat, “Data always helps the government and farmers to improve the existing schemes and policies at the country level, along with better implementation at the grass-root level. Correct real-time data helps in better monitoring of the production trends at different levels and enables better decision-making by generating good estimates.”

“If the government gets correct real-time data, then they can easily monitor the trends of production at different regions to grow further,” he stated.