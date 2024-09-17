E-Auction Of Over 600 Items Gifted To PM Modi Begins

New Delhi: Over 600 items, including a meticulously crafted model of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and a set of sporting memorabilia from the latest Paralympic Games, gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been put up for an e-auction that began on Tuesday. The beginning of the sixth edition of the online auction coincided with the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who turned 74 on Tuesday.

The first edition of the e-auctions was held in January 2019. According to the Culture Ministry, a section of the auction pays tribute to India's valiant warriors and freedom fighters, celebrating the glorious chapters of the nation's history. "PM Mementos is back! It's your chance to own a piece of memorabilia presented to Hon'ble PM Sh @narendramodi! Join the e-auction from September 17 to October 2 and place your bids on unique artworks, crafts, and sculptures," the ministry posted on X.

It said that the last five editions of the e-auction have garnered more than Rs 50 crore. To participate in the e-auction, one has to get registered in the portal https://pmmementos.gov.in. This time, over 600 mementoes and gifts presented to Prime Minister Modi have been put up for e-auction and the highlight among them is a set of sports memorabilia from the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, according to the Culture Ministry.

A media preview of some of these items was held at the National Gallery of Modern Art on Monday. "Of special note is the collection of religious artifacts, featuring meticulously crafted temple models, such as the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the Dwarkadhish temple in Dwarka. Additionally, the auction includes stunning statues of Hindu deities, adding a spiritual dimension to this splendid exhibition," the ministry said.

The items on auction also include an array of traditional art forms, showcasing vibrant paintings, intricate sculptures, indigenous handicrafts, and captivating folk and tribal artifacts. Among these treasures are items traditionally bestowed as symbols of honour and respect, including traditional angavastras, shawls, headgear and ceremonial swords, it said.\Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told reporters on Monday that "this extraordinary collection mirrors India's rich tapestry of culture, spirituality, history, and politics".

He said that just as in the previous editions, the proceeds from this auction would also go to the Namami Gange project, a flagship initiative of the Centre for the conservation and restoration of the Ganga and its fragile ecosystem. Distinguished works of art such as Pichwai paintings and many others are a part of this collection. Notable items such as khadi shawls, silver filigree, Mata Ni Pachedi art, Gond art and Madhubani art add further depth to the offerings, representing the diverse cultural heritage of India, the Culture Ministry said.