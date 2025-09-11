'Dynastic Politics Good For Muslim Women Given Community's Marginalisation In Lok Sabha': Author Rasheed Kidwai
Kidwai said that despite estimated 7 percent Muslim women population in India, a mere 18 women from the community could make it to Lok Sabha.
New Delhi: Rasheed Kidwai, who has co-authored the book 'Missing From The House – Muslim Women In The Lok Sabha' alongside Ambar Kumar Ghosh, believes that dynastic politics is a blessing in disguise for Muslim women given the community's marginalisation in the Lok Sabha over the years.
The book was launched at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in presence of Congress veteran Salman Khurshid and Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, Iqra Hasan Choudhary.
Democracy Is About Numbers And Participation, Says Co-author
Kidwai called the book about under-representation of Muslim women in the Parliament an important document saying democracy was all about numbers and participation.
"This is an important book, because in democracy, it is about numbers, and participation,” Kidwai said. Kidwai lamented the under-representation of Muslim women in the Lok Sabha.
“There have been over 690 women MPs, the Muslim population is about 16 pc, half of women representation is 7 pc, yet there are only 18 Muslim women who became MPs in Lok Sabha. In our country, we believe in dynastic politics, but when it comes to women, dynastic background helps, out of the 18 MPs, 13-14 were from dynastic background," he said.
Kidwai said that the book is about celebrating Muslim women who made it to Lok Sabha. “They played a very pivotal role in national politics. I want to say one thing that not a Muslim woman has been accused of corruption charges in cases of ED and CBI which are inspirational stories,” Kidwai said.
Compelling Account Of Representation Of Muslim, Says CM Omar
Chief Minister of Jammu & Kashmir, Omar Abdullah, who launched the book, called it a compelling account of the representation of Muslim women in the Lok Sabha highlighting the journeys of 18 women who overcame social and cultural barriers to make their mark in India’s parliamentary democracy.
“When we have 33 per cent women reservation then we have to ensure a strong base for women from the political grass root. For this, we have to start planning for it from now as we know that some time the reservation bill is going to begin,” Omar said.
“We make it sure that women from all religions and communities find a voice and face in Parliament, " he added.
SP MP, Iqra Hasan Choudhary said that not only Muslim women but women in general in the country had to face a lot when they step into politics. “Less number of women representatives in Lok Sabha is a matter of concern,” she said.
“We don’t change the society and its thinking overnight but changes come in all sorts of segments and we have to work hard to bring the changes,” she added.
Congress leader Salman Khurshid said that under-representation of Muslim women in the Parliament was disappointing.
“We should make reservation more effective because we have seen in panchayats women have reservation there but proxy panchayat heads “Pradhan pati” run the rules,” Khurshid said.
