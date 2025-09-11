ETV Bharat / bharat

'Dynastic Politics Good For Muslim Women Given Community's Marginalisation In Lok Sabha': Author Rasheed Kidwai

J-K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah(C) releases book 'Missing From The House – Muslim Women In The Lok Sabha' in New Delhi ( @JKNC_ )

New Delhi: Rasheed Kidwai, who has co-authored the book 'Missing From The House – Muslim Women In The Lok Sabha' alongside Ambar Kumar Ghosh, believes that dynastic politics is a blessing in disguise for Muslim women given the community's marginalisation in the Lok Sabha over the years.

The book was launched at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, New Delhi by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in presence of Congress veteran Salman Khurshid and Samajwadi Party MP from Uttar Pradesh, Iqra Hasan Choudhary.

Democracy Is About Numbers And Participation, Says Co-author

Kidwai called the book about under-representation of Muslim women in the Parliament an important document saying democracy was all about numbers and participation.

"This is an important book, because in democracy, it is about numbers, and participation,” Kidwai said. Kidwai lamented the under-representation of Muslim women in the Lok Sabha.

“There have been over 690 women MPs, the Muslim population is about 16 pc, half of women representation is 7 pc, yet there are only 18 Muslim women who became MPs in Lok Sabha. In our country, we believe in dynastic politics, but when it comes to women, dynastic background helps, out of the 18 MPs, 13-14 were from dynastic background," he said.