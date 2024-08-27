Dy SP's Suicide Case: SC Rejects Plea Against Relief To Minister K J George, 2 ex-IPS Officers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain a plea challenging the order passed by the Karnataka High Court, quashing the criminal proceedings against Congress leader and minister K J George and two retired IPS officers in the alleged abetment to suicide by a Deputy Superintendent of Police M K Ganapathy in July 2016.

The apex court said it did not find merit in the petition against the High Court order. The matter came up before a bench comprising Justices Bela M Trivedi and Satish Chandra Sharma. The bench said it is not keen on entertaining the special leave petition filed by Sabitha, sister of the deceased officer, challenging the order passed by the High Court in November 2020.

The officer, before his death, in TV interviews had accused then Bengaluru city development minister K J George and senior officers A M Prasad and Pranob Mohanty of hounding him. The High Court had allowed the petitions by senior IPS officers Pronab Mohanty, A M Prasad and Congress leader George and quashed the proceedings, saying that the evidence collected by the investigating agency, even if accepted in its entirety, does not disclose instigation or conspiracy by the petitioners'.

The apex court in September 2017, had ordered the CBI probe into the death of Ganapathy, acting on a plea by his father M K Kushalappa.