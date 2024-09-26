ETV Bharat / bharat

DUSU Polls: NSUI Demands Fair, Transparent Elections

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India President on Thursday sought that the Delhi University administration and the Delhi Police ensure fair and transparent conduct of the students' union elections.

DUSU Polls: NSUI Demands Fair, Transparent Elections
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

New Delhi: The NSUI on Thursday demanded that the Delhi University administration and the Delhi Police ensure fair and transparent conduct of the students' union elections. Voting for the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) will take place on Friday.

Varun Choudhary, president of the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI), alleged at a press conference that people linked to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) had been appointed electoral officers for the polls.

"Individuals previously associated with the ABVP are now serving as election commissioners that can influence the election results," Choudhary said. To maintain the integrity of the election process, proctors with ties to the RSS should also be barred from election duty, he said.

The Congress-backed organisation, however, expressed confidence that it would win this year's elections. Choudhary claimed that the NSUI's vision addressed key issues for students such as fee hikes, infrastructure deficiencies and women's safety.





