DUSU Elections To Be Held On September 18

New Delhi: The Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections for the 2025–26 academic year will be held on September 18, the university announced on Wednesday. Counting of votes will take place on September 19.

According to a DU notification, voting for day classes will be held from 8:30 am to 1 pm, while students of evening classes will cast their votes from 3 pm to 7:30 pm.

The last date for receipt of nomination papers, along with a demand draft of Rs 500 as an annual fee and a bond of Rs 1 lakh, is September 10 by 3 pm. Scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out the same day at 3:15 pm, followed by the publication of the list of duly nominated candidates by 6 pm, the notification said.

The deadline for withdrawing nominations is September 11 till noon, and the final list of candidates will be published by 5 pm the same day. For DUSU posts, nomination papers must be submitted to the Office of the Chief Election Officer at the Conference Centre, opposite the Botany Department on North Campus. Nomination papers for Central Council seats must be submitted to the respective colleges or departments.

The notification also highlighted that the code of conduct, constitution of DUSU, Supreme Court orders on student union elections, and related guidelines are available on the DU website.