Dust Storm Wreaks Havoc: 50+ Flights Delayed, 25 Diverted At Delhi Airport

New Delhi: The disruptions in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport caused due to a dust storm that swept the national capital on Friday continued to create chaos on Saturday with many flights delayed and many diverted.

Trees fell in many areas and power was out in some places for hours as a dust storm wreaked havoc in Delhi-NCR on Friday evening. Traffic as well as Metro services were also affected. One person lost his life when the wall of an under-construction building suddenly collapsed in the Chandra Vihar area of ​​​​East Delhi.

According to airport sources, over 50 domestic flights were delayed, around 25 flights were diverted and seven were cancelled due to the dust storm. Senior officers of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and Airport Officials monitored the situation and responded to passengers' complaints.

"After the dust storm, many flights were diverted and cancelled, and this caused inconvenience to passengers waiting for their flights at Delhi airport. The diverted flight took time to reach Delhi, and this led to a rush at the airport," said a senior official.

Airport sources confirmed that there was a huge rush at boarding gates due to the congestion of flights, although the passenger load was less than on any other day. Airlines said that the flights were delayed due to the air traffic control congestion at Delhi Airport. According to Air India, a total of 22 flights were diverted, and five were cancelled due to the dust storm.

Visitors during a dust storm near the India Gate, in New Delhi (PTI)

Many passengers complained of a chaotic situation at the boarding gate and airline staff who were clueless about delays.

Fire officials said that on Friday evening, information was received about the wall of a house collapsing in the Chandra Vihar area. On reaching the spot, the fire brigade removed the debris and the injured were taken to the hospital where the doctor declared one person dead.

Amidst dust storms and rain, the power supply was disrupted in many areas of the capital as trees fell on power lines in many areas. A spokesperson of Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited said that the areas affected due to weather change in Delhi included Narela, Bawana, Badli and parts of Mangolpuri.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms and light rain on Saturday also.