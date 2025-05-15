ETV Bharat / bharat

Dust Storm Engulfs Delhi, Air Quality Crosses Dangerous Mark

New Delhi: The Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) has been in the grip of a dust storm since Thursday morning, worsening the air quality.

According to IQAir, a Switzerland-based organisation which monitors pollution based on PM 2.5, Delhi has become the most polluted city in the country at present, as the highest Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded on Thursday was 2444, which comes in the hazardous category.

Dust Storm Engulfs Delhi, Air Quality Crosses Dangerous Mark (IQAir)

Apart from this, the situation is also worrying in the surrounding cities of Uttar Pradesh, like Meerut (675), Ghaziabad (341) and Noida (314).

Amid the worrying trend, a layer of dust engulfed the entire Delhi NCR region, due to which visibility remained low, with people facing difficulty in breathing.

Status of AQI in Delhi areas

The AQI for the inner areas of Delhi is also alarming. However, the situation is relatively better in some areas, such as Greater Kailash's AQI is 78 (moderate), 28 Block-C's AQI is 121 (satisfactory), and Oak Drive's AQI is in the 130 (moderate) category. At the same time, the pollution level has reached very dangerous levels in many other areas, including II Airport 199 (bad), US Embassy 224 (very bad), ITO 262 (very bad), Ferozshah Road 336 (very bad) and Patparganj 351 (severe) AQI.