Dust, Drizzle & Heat Relief: Delhi Braces for Breezy Days Ahead

New Delhi: Delhi's weather will get another twist this week as according to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), temperatures are likely to rise along with the advent of gusty wind and light drizzle. On Wednesday (April 12), Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a maximum of 39.1°C which is 2.3 degrees above normal and the temperature is expected to rise again, with mercury hitting 40 degrees.

Although it will be hot and changeable, there will be some welcome respite from heatwave conditions. There is some relief from a rapidly active western disturbance over the hills and cyclonic circulation over Pakistan and adjoining areas.

"This active western disturbance will influence weather patterns until April 20-21 and will have its main impact on Friday and Saturday," said IMD scientist Krishna Mishra.

Delhi can expect cloudy skies from Thursday with light to moderate drizzle in parts. The IMD analysis has now rescinded the heatwave warning issued at the start of the week which included some emergency measures. No major heatwave conditions are on the horizon until at least April 22.

Pakistan's Southwesterly Winds To Impact Delhi

Mahesh Palawat, vice president of weather forecasting agency Skymet, stated that Pakistan's southwesterly winds are expected to sweep the India's capital city in the coming days. Moderate to strong surface winds with speeds between 20 kmph and 30 kmph will probably touch 40 kmph between Friday and Sunday. Open areas in the city may experience dust storms.

IMD predicts wind speeds will lessen on Thursday to around 10-20 kmph but increase by the weekend. This wind action would help to disperse accumulated air pollutants, causing a minor improvement in Delhi's already worsening air quality.

Air Quality A Worry

Wednesday saw the air quality in Delhi remain in the "poor" category, with an average air quality index (AQI) reading of 220, as recorded by the CPCB. Whether it is a concern, increase in wind speed will help achieve some short-term relief by reducing the pollutant concentration in the atmosphere.

As per IMD, a maximum temperature in the capital is expected to remain in the range of 39-41°C over the next two days, while the minimum temperature may be around 24-26°C on Thursday and a slight dip to 23-25°C by Friday.

No formal heatwave has been declared but high daytime temperature and humidity have rendered the weather uncomfortable for the city. But, with cloud cover, strong winds, and slight drizzle, some relief is bound to be provided now for the Denizens trying to combat the heat.

Equally much weather activity has been reported from all over the country. Himachal Pradesh is on alert for heavy rain due to one such western disturbance. Rajasthan is burning in the heatwave, while Karnataka, Telangana, and Kerala in the south have been treated to rains and thunderstorms. The northeast states of Tripura, Assam, and Arunachal Pradesh are also on the alert for heavy rainfall.

All eyes are now on northern India, where Western Disturbances are active and monsoon prospects are looking brighter, to see how the weather changes in the coming days.