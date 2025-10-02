ETV Bharat / bharat

Devotees Bask In Dussehra Festivities Across India

Hyderabad: Celebrations are being held across the country on Dussehra that symbolises the triumph of good over evil. This festival commemorates Lord Rama's victory over demon kind Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over Mahisasura.

Dussehra falls on the 10th day of the month of Ashvin, marking the end of the nine-day Navratri festival. The day is marked by different rituals and traditions followed by Ramlila enactments, Durga idol immersions and regional processions like Mysuru parade.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend Dussehra celebrations at Madhav Das Park in Red Road while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebrations organsied by the IP Extension Ramlila Committee followed by the traditional Ravana Dahan.

DCP East Delhi Abhishek Dhania said a multi-layered security system has been arranged for Ramlila. Around 2,500 police personnel are currently deployed in East Delhi, he added. "Security audits have been conducted of all routes and venues. The PM will burn an effigy of Ravana between 7 pm to 7:30 pm," Dhania said.

In Himachal Pradesh, the famous Kullu Dussehra began on Dussehra with the arrival of valley deities. Several devotees gathered here to witness the cultural and spiritual celebrations. The International Kullu Dussehra is to be held from October 2 to 8 at Dhabalpur Ground.