ETV Bharat / bharat

Devotees Bask In Dussehra Festivities Across India

Dussehra marks Lord Rama's defeat of Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over Mahisasura through Ramlila enactments and Durga idol immersions.

Dussehra Celebrated Across Country, Devotees Bask In Festivities
Dussehra celebrations at Red Road (IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 2, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST

3 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Hyderabad: Celebrations are being held across the country on Dussehra that symbolises the triumph of good over evil. This festival commemorates Lord Rama's victory over demon kind Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over Mahisasura.

Dussehra falls on the 10th day of the month of Ashvin, marking the end of the nine-day Navratri festival. The day is marked by different rituals and traditions followed by Ramlila enactments, Durga idol immersions and regional processions like Mysuru parade.

President Droupadi Murmu will attend Dussehra celebrations at Madhav Das Park in Red Road while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebrations organsied by the IP Extension Ramlila Committee followed by the traditional Ravana Dahan.

DCP East Delhi Abhishek Dhania said a multi-layered security system has been arranged for Ramlila. Around 2,500 police personnel are currently deployed in East Delhi, he added. "Security audits have been conducted of all routes and venues. The PM will burn an effigy of Ravana between 7 pm to 7:30 pm," Dhania said.

In Himachal Pradesh, the famous Kullu Dussehra began on Dussehra with the arrival of valley deities. Several devotees gathered here to witness the cultural and spiritual celebrations. The International Kullu Dussehra is to be held from October 2 to 8 at Dhabalpur Ground.

The Rajput community in Gujarat's Jamnagar celebrated Dussehra in a traditional manner. Several community leaders and members, including MLA Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja attended the event.

"Through various organisations in the Jamnagar district and the Rajput Yuva Sangh, Dussehra was celebrated today after worshipping Shakti Swaroopa Maa Jagdamba for nine days. A Shastra Pooja was organised and I had the opportunity to participate," BJP MLA Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja said.

Abiding by PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative people should embrace the Swadeshi concept and buy indigenous products after reading 'Made in India' labels, the MLA added.

Extending his greetings on Dussehra, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said many years ago, Lord Rama established the 'Ram Rajya' on this day by defeating Ravana. Also, there is another significance to this day as Maa Jagdamba is believed to have started Dussehra by defeating Mahishasura, he said.

"Today, on the auspicious festival of Dussehra, many congratulations and good wishes to the people of the entire state and country. Let us all celebrate the victory of truth over falsehood by making a lifelong resolution to do only good things throughout our lives," the CM said.

On Dussehra, a peace march protest was held against the Mahayuti government by Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders from the Babasaheb Ambedkar statue to the Mahatma Gandhi statue, demanding the withdrawal of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill.

Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said today is Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti and Dussehra. "Why and for whom was the Public Security Bill introduced? There is a big conspiracy following the passage of this bill. In the coming days, the entire public will participate in this rally. What is the contribution of RSS (in the freedom struggle)?" Gaikwad asked.

Also Read

  1. Jodhpur's 'Ravana Descendants' Don't Celebrate But Mourn Demon King's Death On Dussehra

Why Baijnath In Himachal Pradesh Does Not Celebrate Dussehra?

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DUSSEHRADROUPADI MURMUPM MODIDUSSEHRA CELEBRATIONS

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

Back To School | Cracking The Code Of Lightning & Thunderstorms: Facts We Hold, Forecasts We Can't Make

Fertility In Rural India Is At Its Lowest, What Does This Mean For The Future?

Durgabari’s Puja In Ranchi Exemplifies Traditions Nurtured By Faith And Discipline

Only 10% of Indian students receive career guidance: Experts Warn AI Can’t Replace Human Career Counsellors

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.