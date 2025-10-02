Devotees Bask In Dussehra Festivities Across India
Dussehra marks Lord Rama's defeat of Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over Mahisasura through Ramlila enactments and Durga idol immersions.
Published : October 2, 2025 at 4:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Celebrations are being held across the country on Dussehra that symbolises the triumph of good over evil. This festival commemorates Lord Rama's victory over demon kind Ravana and Goddess Durga's victory over Mahisasura.
Dussehra falls on the 10th day of the month of Ashvin, marking the end of the nine-day Navratri festival. The day is marked by different rituals and traditions followed by Ramlila enactments, Durga idol immersions and regional processions like Mysuru parade.
President Droupadi Murmu will attend Dussehra celebrations at Madhav Das Park in Red Road while Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the celebrations organsied by the IP Extension Ramlila Committee followed by the traditional Ravana Dahan.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the Dussehra festivities organised by the IP Extension Ramlila Committee— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025
DCP East Delhi, Abhishek Dhania, says, " ...we have arranged a multi-layered security system for this particular ramlila. we have meticulously set up… pic.twitter.com/fI7AvBkoh0
DCP East Delhi Abhishek Dhania said a multi-layered security system has been arranged for Ramlila. Around 2,500 police personnel are currently deployed in East Delhi, he added. "Security audits have been conducted of all routes and venues. The PM will burn an effigy of Ravana between 7 pm to 7:30 pm," Dhania said.
In Himachal Pradesh, the famous Kullu Dussehra began on Dussehra with the arrival of valley deities. Several devotees gathered here to witness the cultural and spiritual celebrations. The International Kullu Dussehra is to be held from October 2 to 8 at Dhabalpur Ground.
#WATCH | Kullu, Himachal Pradesh: Kullu Dussehra Festival begin with the arrival of the deities of the valley pic.twitter.com/2B2cfKcOul— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025
The Rajput community in Gujarat's Jamnagar celebrated Dussehra in a traditional manner. Several community leaders and members, including MLA Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja attended the event.
"Through various organisations in the Jamnagar district and the Rajput Yuva Sangh, Dussehra was celebrated today after worshipping Shakti Swaroopa Maa Jagdamba for nine days. A Shastra Pooja was organised and I had the opportunity to participate," BJP MLA Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja said.
#WATCH | Jamnagar, Gujarat: The Rajput community in Jamnagar celebrated Dussehra in a traditional way, with many community leaders and members, including MLA Rivaba Ravindrasinh Jadeja, attending. pic.twitter.com/D3kPVvwajg— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025
Abiding by PM Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative people should embrace the Swadeshi concept and buy indigenous products after reading 'Made in India' labels, the MLA added.
Extending his greetings on Dussehra, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said many years ago, Lord Rama established the 'Ram Rajya' on this day by defeating Ravana. Also, there is another significance to this day as Maa Jagdamba is believed to have started Dussehra by defeating Mahishasura, he said.
"Today, on the auspicious festival of Dussehra, many congratulations and good wishes to the people of the entire state and country. Let us all celebrate the victory of truth over falsehood by making a lifelong resolution to do only good things throughout our lives," the CM said.
#WATCH | Bhopal: MP CM Mohan Yadav says, " today, on the auspicious festival of dussehra, many congratulations and good wishes to the people of the entire state and country. it is said that many years ago, lord shri ram established the 'ram rajya' on this day by defeating ravana.… https://t.co/fDKRPaKkMZ pic.twitter.com/5n79bE2pwj— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025
On Dussehra, a peace march protest was held against the Mahayuti government by Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders from the Babasaheb Ambedkar statue to the Mahatma Gandhi statue, demanding the withdrawal of the Maharashtra Special Public Security Bill.
#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the peace march protest against the Maha Yuti Government by Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders, Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad says, " ... it is mahatma gandhi jayanti and lal bahadur shastri jayanti today...secondly, it is dussehra today...why and for whom was… https://t.co/OhrddfDYWb pic.twitter.com/naIVeF6xpY— ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2025
Congress MP Varsha Gaikwad said today is Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti and Dussehra. "Why and for whom was the Public Security Bill introduced? There is a big conspiracy following the passage of this bill. In the coming days, the entire public will participate in this rally. What is the contribution of RSS (in the freedom struggle)?" Gaikwad asked.
