DU’s School Of Open Learning Receives Over 15,000 Applications In First Four Days

New Delhi: Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) has seen an overwhelming response to its 2025–26 admission notice, as over 15,000 students registered for various courses within the first four days of the process.
“This year, we are witnessing a very encouraging trend from students right from the beginning of the admission process. The response reflects a growing interest in flexible and accessible education options,” said SOL Director Prof Payal Mago.
The online registration process, available at sol.du.ac.in, is currently open for students to get interim admissions by submitting their applications. The second phase of admission will begin on June 10, when students can finalise their course selections based on qualifications and marks.
Wide range of courses available
According to the latest notification, the SOL is offering 19 undergraduate and postgraduate courses this year. At the undergraduate level, students can apply for programs such as BA General, BA Program with Commerce, BCom Honours, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) English, BBA (FIA) and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS).
For postgraduate programs, admissions for which will start later this week, SOL will offer MBA, MCom, MA Hindi, MA Sanskrit, MA History, MA Political Science, and Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLIS).
Dual enrollment under NEP
A major update this year is the implementation of dual enrollment, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP).
“Now, any student can simultaneously pursue one regular course and one distance learning course. If a student later secures admission to a regular college through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), they can withdraw from SOL and receive a refund after a minimal processing fee is deducted. Alternatively, they can choose to continue both programs if they meet the eligibility criteria,” said Mago.
“This flexibility aims to increase access to quality higher education and accommodate students who may face limitations in attending regular college,” she said.
New tech features for seamless admission
Another update this year is the introduction of a tech feature, UGC Distance Education Board (DEB) ID, which will now be automatically generated through the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC) system. This eliminates the need for manual DEB registration and simplifies credit transfer and record-keeping for students.
“This new integration through ABC is part of an innovative and student-friendly initiative. It’s particularly helpful for students looking for a seamless, transparent, and convenient admission process,” said Mago.
Important registration guidelines
SOL has issued the following requirements to ensure smooth registration:
Applicant’s name, father’s name, and date of birth on their Aadhaar card must match their Class 10 and 12 mark sheets.
Students must use their active email ID and mobile number to register. The contact details must be operational throughout the admission process.
Interim admission is allowed in the first phase, after which students can select specific courses in the second phase starting June 10.
“SOL remains committed to expanding access to education. This system is a great opportunity for students who may not gain admission into a regular college or prefer a flexible learning model. SOL ensures that no deserving student is left behind,” said Prof Mago.
Read More