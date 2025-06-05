ETV Bharat / bharat

DU’s School Of Open Learning Receives Over 15,000 Applications In First Four Days

New Delhi: Delhi University’s School of Open Learning (SOL) has seen an overwhelming response to its 2025–26 admission notice, as over 15,000 students registered for various courses within the first four days of the process.

“This year, we are witnessing a very encouraging trend from students right from the beginning of the admission process. The response reflects a growing interest in flexible and accessible education options,” said SOL Director Prof Payal Mago.

The online registration process, available at sol.du.ac.in, is currently open for students to get interim admissions by submitting their applications. The second phase of admission will begin on June 10, when students can finalise their course selections based on qualifications and marks.

Wide range of courses available

According to the latest notification, the SOL is offering 19 undergraduate and postgraduate courses this year. At the undergraduate level, students can apply for programs such as BA General, BA Program with Commerce, BCom Honours, BA (Hons) Economics, BA (Hons) Political Science, BA (Hons) English, BBA (FIA) and Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS).

For postgraduate programs, admissions for which will start later this week, SOL will offer MBA, MCom, MA Hindi, MA Sanskrit, MA History, MA Political Science, and Bachelor of Library and Information Science (BLIS).

Dual enrollment under NEP

A major update this year is the implementation of dual enrollment, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP).

“Now, any student can simultaneously pursue one regular course and one distance learning course. If a student later secures admission to a regular college through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET), they can withdraw from SOL and receive a refund after a minimal processing fee is deducted. Alternatively, they can choose to continue both programs if they meet the eligibility criteria,” said Mago.

“This flexibility aims to increase access to quality higher education and accommodate students who may face limitations in attending regular college,” she said.