ETV Bharat / bharat

Durgapur Gangrape: Five Held; Victim's Father Says WB Under 'Aurangzeb's Rule', Guv For Second Renaissance

Kolkata/Bhubaneswar: The alleged gang rape of a second-year medical student in West Bengal's Durgapur has sparked massive outrage, snowballing into a major political storm, with the survivor's father likening Bengal to "Aurangzeb's rule" and Governor CV Ananda Bose calling for a "second renaissance" to make the state safer for women.

The arrest of all five accused came amid growing political friction, as the ruling TMC, the opposition BJP, and even the government of the survivor's home state Odisha, sparred over the Mamata Banerjee administration's handling of the case and her remarks on women's safety. The National Commission for Women (NCW) urged academic and institutional support for the survivor.

"With two more arrests this morning, all five accused have been taken into custody," said Asansol-Durgapur Police Commissioner Sunil Kumar Choudhary. "We are satisfied with the progress of the investigation and assure the parents that the culprits will not be spared." The 23-year-old student from Balasore district was allegedly gang-raped near the private medical college in Durgapur on Friday night.

Police said five men attacked the woman and her male friend were attacked between 8 pm and 8.45 pm, snatched her phone when she tried to call for help, and took turns in raping her. The friend, who had fled the scene, is now under police detention for questioning.

Three of the accused arrested on October 12 were produced before the Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court and remanded to 10 days' police custody, while the two others, arrested on Monday, were sent to nine days' custody.

Meanwhile, the survivor's father said he had lost faith in West Bengal's law and order and wanted to take his daughter back to Odisha. "She (CM) is also a woman. How can she (Mamata Banerjee) say such an irresponsible thing? Should women quit their jobs and sit at home? It seems Bengal is under the rule of Aurangzeb. I want to take my daughter back to Odisha. Her life comes first, her career later," he said.

His remarks came amid nationwide outrage over Banerjee's controversial statement that "female students should not step out late at night." Banerjee had said, "I am shocked at what happened, but private medical colleges must take care of their girl students. They should not be allowed to go out at night." She later clarified that her statement was "distorted and taken out of context."

The remarks drew widespread condemnation from opposition parties, women's rights groups, and the Odisha government. Banerjee's comment was "disappointing and insulting to all women", Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida said.

"A woman leader like Mamata Banerjee, who is known as 'Didi' (elder sister) and a female chief minister, has disappointed women with her statement that girls should not go out at night. Her statement has surprised not only me but also the four crore ninety lakh women of West Bengal. Her statement has astonished and insulted all women," she said.

Governor Bose rushed to Durgapur on Monday to meet the survivor and her family.

Expressing anguish, he said, "This is a very shocking incident, and it's not the first time something like this has happened. I cannot say with confidence that Bengal is safe. Bengal once led the renaissance of India. Today, it needs a second renaissance to make the state safe for the girl child. We must own responsibility and ensure justice is done."