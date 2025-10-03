ETV Bharat / bharat

Durga Visarjan Row: ABVP, Left Students Trade Blame After Tensions At JNU

New Delhi: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed that Left-affiliated student groups attacked a Durga idol-immersion procession at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). Meanwhile, Left organisations countered by accusing the ABVP of leveraging religion for political propaganda via a Ravan Dahan programme.

No immediate response was available from the JNU administration over the issue.

In a statement, the ABVP said Left groups, including the AISA, SFI, and DSF, "violently attacked" the immersion procession near the Sabarmati T-Point around 7 pm, claiming that several male and female students were injured in stone-pelting and abused.

According to ABVP JNU president Mayank Panchal, "This is not just an attack on a religious event, but a direct attack on the university's festive tradition and the faith of the students. The ABVP will not tolerate such cultural aggression at any cost."

ABVP JNU minister Praveen Piyush alleged that "stone-pelting and even attacking female students during a sacred ritual like Durga Visarjan is condemnable and shameful" and demanded strict action from the administration.