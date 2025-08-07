Durga Puja Travel Woes: Landslides Disrupt Access to Darjeeling and Sikkim Hill Destinations

Kolkata: Durga Puja travel plans to Sikkim and Darjeeling this Puja season are facing extreme uncertainties as National Highway 10 - the vital Bengal-Sikkim lifeline has remained closed due to massive landslides caused by continuous heavy rainfall.

Cloudbursts and incessant rains have brought devastation to the two Himalayan tourist destinations - Uttarkashi in Garhwal and North Sikkim-Darjeeling in the East.

The prolonged closures have already inflicted an estimated loss of Rs 4 crore in the region's tourism sector in the past two months in Sikkim-Darjeeling tourism circuit.

The National Highway 10 has been closed for a total of 21 days this year, including eight consecutive days recently, severely impacting tourism and daily commuters between Kalimpong, Sikkim, the plains of Siliguri and the Dooars.

The recent disruptions on Sikkim- Gangtok route have occurred in locations such as 29 miles, 10 miles, seven miles, Tarkhola, Likuvir, Teestabazar, Mamkhola, Selfidara, and Birikdara.

Tourism hotspots such as Chungthang, Lachung, and Lachen have witnessed hundreds of stranded tourists. The escalating frequency and intensity of natural disasters have been crippling the tourism sector and resulting in heavy economic losses.

With the Puja season drawing close, tourism operators have appealed to the West Bengal Chief Minister, urging for steps to expedite road repairs and restoration of the damages quickly so that travel times improve, reducing the costs for tourists. Tourism operators are afraid that if the road is not completely repaired and renovated before the Puja, tourism will suffer a big blow in the busy season.

National Highway 10, the crucial link between Bengal and Sikkim has been the worst hit. This road, connecting Siliguri and Gangtok, is notoriously prone to landslides, but this monsoon the damages have been exceptionally severe, impacting new and emerging travel destinations like Singtham and Rangpo.

The persistent disruptions on NH-10 highlight the increasing fragility of the region's infrastructure, posing significant challenges to connectivity, relief efforts, and the overall resilience of these mountain communities in the face of nature's intensifying wrath.

Earlier, the state Public Works Department (National Highways) used to maintain the part of the road under Bengal. But due to multiple landslides since last year, the central government's National Highways Development Corporation (NHIDCL) took over the maintenance of the road in November 2024.

National Highway No. 10 runs from Sevak's Coronation Bridge or Baghpul in Darjeeling district of Bengal to Gangtok in Sikkim. Out of the total 104 kilometres of the national highway, 47 kilometers are under Sikkim. The remaining 57 kilometres up to Rongpo are under Bengal. The CPWD had been repairing and renovating the national highway since 1968. The Border Roads Organization took over maintenance in 1980.

After about ten years of maintenance, the National Highways Authority handed it over to the state's Public Works Department for maintenance. With the central government providing the money for the repair and renovation, the Bengal Public Works Department used to carry out the project. Since 2016, the BRO has given the Public Works Department the responsibility of repairing and renovating the 57 kilometers of the national road under Bengal.

But the BRO kept the responsibility of maintaining the roads in Sikkim in its own hands. Then from November 2024, the central government also took over the responsibility of National Highway No. 10 in the Bengal part. But even then, questions started to arise about the role of the central government due to multiple landslides.

Tourism community at the Chief Minister's door

Samrat Sanyal, editor of Himalayan Hospitality Travel and Tour Development Network, said, "Earlier, the state was responsible for maintaining the road. Now the central government has taken over but the situation has not improved. changed. That is why we have demanded the intervention of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. So that the problem is resolved quickly. Puja season is drawing close and if things do not improve there is a strong possibility of heavy loss to tourism."

Debashis Moitra, a member of the executive committee of the Eastern Himalayan Travel and Tour Operators Association, said, "The NH 10 has been closed repeatedly, causing a loss of about four crore rupees. Once the monsoon is over the mountains will dry up again and the landslides will occur again. The Bengal and Sikkim governments should look at more lasting solutions.”

Raj Basu, convener of the Association for Conservation of Tourism, said, "The problem is increasing. Puja bookings are full. There are no tickets in hotels and trains. If the NH 10 continues to be closed tourists will have to go to Sikkim via Gorubathan Alghara incurring more costs.”

Initiative to build alternative national roads

The central government, in the meanwhile, has taken the initiative to build an alternative route - National Highway No. 210 to connect directly from Meteli to Sikkim. The upcoming National Highway No. 210 will connect directly from Meteli to Singtham. Once completed, it is believed that this road will reduce the pressure on National Highway 10 to a great extent and would offer an alternative to frequent disruptions.