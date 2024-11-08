ETV Bharat / bharat

Durg Police Encounter: Notorious Criminal Amit Josh Killed In Shootout Near Jayanti Stadium

Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

Durg: In a major encounter, Durg Police successfully neutralised notorious criminal Amit Josh near Jayanti Stadium in Bhilai Nagar. Josh, a history sheeter with over 40 cases registered against him, was wanted for a series of violent crimes, including a shooting incident on June 25-26, 2024, in which he injured two people. Known for his long-standing criminal record, he had previously served jail for murder.

The police, including teams from the SDRF and local departments, had been actively searching for Josh, who had been absconding for months. After receiving a tip-off from an informer, the police surrounded him near Jayanti Stadium. When Josh attempted to retaliate by firing on the officers, the police responded, resulting in his death during the exchange.

The Durg Police reported that Josh had recently attacked three people at Globe Chowk in Bhilai, intensifying efforts to apprehend him. This encounter marks a significant step in curbing criminal activities in the region.

