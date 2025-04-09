Durg Minor Girl Rape-Murder Case: Police Form SIT; Congress Demands Dy CM's Resignation

Durg: In the rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in the Durg district of Chhttisgarh on April 6, a seven-member SIT team has been formed under the leadership of ASP in the investigative Unit for Crimes against Women (IUCAW) Padmashri Tanwar. The police have found the uncle of the victim as the accused.
Amid reports that the child was tortured with a cigarette as her body had burn marks, Durg additional superintendent of police Sukhnandan Rathore said the post-mortem report is awaited, and further investigation is underway. The accused has been arrested. He, however, said the body was kept in a car, and blisters may have appeared on it due to heat.
The minor girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in the Mohan Nagar Police Station area on Sunday. She went to her grandmother's house in the neighbourhood for a function on the ninth day of Navratri when her 24-year-old uncle sexually assaulted, killed her and later placed the body in a neighbour's car.
The matter has led to uproar in the BJP-ruled state as the opposition Congress burnt effigies of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in several districts, including Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon, protesting against the incident. The party demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, alleging that the law and order situation has deteriorated. Congress has formed a five-member investigation team which visited the family members. Khairagarh MLA Sangeeta Sinha, Balod MLA and Dungargarh MLA are part of the team.
Members of social organisations, including an outfit of the Yadav community to which the victim belonged, took out rallies in the city and shouted slogans condemning the heinous crime. The Yadav community demanded a CBI probe into the incident and submitted a memorandum to the Durg collector, seeking Rs 50 lakh assistance for the victim's mother along with a government job.
"We have demanded a detailed enquiry into the incident by the CBI. The accused should be sentenced to death. We have also demanded assistance of Rs 50 lakh and a government job for the victim's mother," said Pritam Yadav, general secretary of the Chhattisgarh unit of Akhil Bharatvarshiya Yadav Mahasabha.
The Chhattisgarhi Mahila Samaj strongly condemned the incident and demanded a ban on porn sites. Durg Bar Council president Neeta Jain termed the act heinous and inhuman and said it has decided not to represent the accused.
