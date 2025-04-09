ETV Bharat / bharat

Durg Minor Girl Rape-Murder Case: Police Form SIT; Congress Demands Dy CM's Resignation

Durg: In the rape and murder case of a six-year-old girl in the Durg district of Chhttisgarh on April 6, a seven-member SIT team has been formed under the leadership of ASP in the investigative Unit for Crimes against Women (IUCAW) Padmashri Tanwar. The police have found the uncle of the victim as the accused.

Amid reports that the child was tortured with a cigarette as her body had burn marks, Durg additional superintendent of police Sukhnandan Rathore said the post-mortem report is awaited, and further investigation is underway. The accused has been arrested. He, however, said the body was kept in a car, and blisters may have appeared on it due to heat.

The minor girl was sexually assaulted and murdered in the Mohan Nagar Police Station area on Sunday. She went to her grandmother's house in the neighbourhood for a function on the ninth day of Navratri when her 24-year-old uncle sexually assaulted, killed her and later placed the body in a neighbour's car.

The matter has led to uproar in the BJP-ruled state as the opposition Congress burnt effigies of Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai in several districts, including Raipur, Durg and Rajnandgaon, protesting against the incident. The party demanded the resignation of Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Sharma, who also holds the home portfolio, alleging that the law and order situation has deteriorated. Congress has formed a five-member investigation team which visited the family members. Khairagarh MLA Sangeeta Sinha, Balod MLA and Dungargarh MLA are part of the team.