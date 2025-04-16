Dulat Book Fallout: PDP Slams NC For 'Dis-empowerment' Of Jammu And Kashmir

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra launched a scathing attack on National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah following claims made by former RAW chief AS Dulat, saying his politics was theatre.
In his new book ‘The Chief Minister and the Spy’, Dulat claimed that Abdullah privately backed the abrogation of Article 370 move by the Narendra Modi-led government in 2019.
"It tells us that all those fiery speeches, the staged outrage, the carefully crafted image of fighting the BJP - was all theatre," Parra said in a statement.
The NC has denied it, calling it a mere "figment of imagination". Parra said the National Conference’s performance was designed to "mislead" the people of Jammu and Kashmir into believing that the party was standing guard over their rights.
“In truth, they were complicit-quiet facilitators and sponsors of our disempowerment," he added. The MLA from Pulwama said the revelation should not come as a surprise.
"This is the same NC that watched silently for decades as Article 370 was gradually hollowed out-posing as protectors while doing nothing to actually protect. Their legacy is not one of resistance but of convenient silence dressed up as statesmanship," he added.
The PDP leader said the "well-rehearsed charade has only one purpose to normalise the abrogation of 370 and 35A". "The climate of fear and intimidation unleashed post-August 5, 2019, under the convenient label of a 'popular government'. The truth is harsh but undeniable: generation after generation, the NC has built its political fortunes on the back of our dispossession. Dulat’s disclosure is not a shock - it is confirmation. A mirror held up to decades of hypocrisy, opportunism, and moral collapse," he added.
