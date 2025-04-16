ETV Bharat / bharat

Dulat Book Fallout: PDP Slams NC For 'Dis-empowerment' Of Jammu And Kashmir

File - Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference President Farooq Abdullah arrive for a meeting in Srinagar ( PTI )

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) legislator Waheed ur Rehman Parra launched a scathing attack on National Conference (NC) chief Farooq Abdullah following claims made by former RAW chief AS Dulat, saying his politics was theatre.

In his new book ‘The Chief Minister and the Spy’, Dulat claimed that Abdullah privately backed the abrogation of Article 370 move by the Narendra Modi-led government in 2019.

"It tells us that all those fiery speeches, the staged outrage, the carefully crafted image of fighting the BJP - was all theatre," Parra said in a statement.

The NC has denied it, calling it a mere "figment of imagination". Parra said the National Conference’s performance was designed to "mislead" the people of Jammu and Kashmir into believing that the party was standing guard over their rights.

“In truth, they were complicit-quiet facilitators and sponsors of our disempowerment," he added. The MLA from Pulwama said the revelation should not come as a surprise.