Dubai-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Karipur Airport Due To Technical Snag

The Air India Express flight, which departed from Karipur at 8:15am today, encountered issues shortly after takeoff, forcing a precautionary landing at the departure airport.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Kozhikode: A Dubai-bound Air India Express flight, IX-345, made an emergency landing at Calicut International Airport (Karipur Airport) on Friday morning after it developed a technical snag. The aircraft, which departed from Karipur at 8:15am, encountered issues shortly after takeoff, forcing a precautionary landing at the departure airport.

After detecting a technical malfunction in landing gear, specifically a hydraulic failure, the pilot immediately alerted the concerned. Acting swiftly, the flight crew alerted Karipur airport authorities who placed emergency services such as fire and rescue teams on standby, as a precautionary measure.

The aircraft was carefully handled with all necessary arrangements for an emergency landing. It circled around the airport to burn fuel and reduce landing weight before the pilot executed a safe landing back at Calicut International Airport.

Fortunately, all passengers and crew members onboard are safe. An investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of the hydraulic failure. The flight, originally scheduled to arrive in Dubai at 11:05 am, was delayed following the incident.

The airport terminal manager confirmed that the fault has since been resolved, and the aircraft is set to resume the journey to Dubai.

In another such incident last month, Air India Express flight (IX-471), which had departed from Nedumbassery Airport (Cochin International Airport) for Bahrain, was forced to make an emergency landing after parts of its tyre were found on the runway following takeoff.

