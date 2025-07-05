Jammu Kashmir Power Tussle: Gloves Off As NC Accuses LG Sinha Of Stalling AG Appointment

By Parvez Ud Din

Srinagar: The dual power tussle between Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has come out in open with the ruling NC spokesperson accusing the Raj Bhavan of deliberately stalling the appointment of the Advocate General (AG).

The party also accused the LG's office of interfering in governance, despite claiming limited jurisdiction.

Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, NC MLA Tanvir Sadiq dismissed the narrative that the appointment file is stuck in the Chief Minister’s Office, calling it “completely false.”

“There is no file pending in the CM’s office regarding the AG’s appointment,” Tanvir said. “In fact, the Chief Minister has already concurred with the individual nominated by the LG. The real question is — if both parties are on the same page, why hasn’t the appointment been made yet? This is something we fail to understand.”

Tanvir further claimed that the delay points to a deeper administrative issue stemming from excessive interference by the LG’s office. “The LG often says he only handles the Home Department. If that is the case, why is Raj Bhavan meddling in appointments to key constitutional posts?”

Citing the Business Rules, Tanvir alleged that the LG's office is creating unnecessary roadblocks in the functioning of the elected government. “Despite clearing the Business Rules twice, the files are still lying with the LG’s office. This can only be described as a calculated obstruction aimed at paralyzing governance,” he said.

He added, “In a democracy, there can’t be two parallel power centres. That’s why NC has consistently demanded the restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. Until that happens, the administration will continue to face unwarranted hurdles.”

Tanvir stressed that only the return of statehood can resolve the fundamental issues plaguing Jammu and Kashmir today. “People are facing genuine hardships on the ground. Without the powers and autonomy of a full-fledged state government, it’s becoming increasingly difficult to address their problems effectively.”

He said while the central government has promised to restore pre-2019 assurances, the National Conference believes that this must begin with immediate reinstatement of statehood. “It’s not just a political demand — it’s a prerequisite for governance and justice,” he said.

Responding to a question about the new reservation policy, Sadiq confirmed that the sub-committee of the Cabinet has submitted its revised report. “Legal opinion is being sought before the draft is taken to the Cabinet for approval. Our effort is to ensure no injustice is done to anyone — every rightful claimant must get what they deserve,” he said.

In a scathing attack on BJP's former allies, including the PDP, Apni Party, and the People’s Conference, Tanvir accused them of “betraying the people of Jammu and Kashmir.”

“These parties, for their own political convenience, echoed every word of the BJP when they were in power. Today, they’re trying to question policies like the reservation framework. But let it be clear — it was their complicity that led to the erosion of people’s rights,” he said.

Naming Mehbooba Mufti, Altaf Bukhari, and Sajad Lone, Tanvir said, “The very people who helped implement those decisions are now pointing fingers at the current dispensation. The public knows who stood where when it mattered.”