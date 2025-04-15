Cow Dung Coating To Delhi University Classroom; First Try It At Home, VC Advises Principal

New Delhi: The debate on the video of cow dung and mud plastering the rooms of the Lakshmibai College of Delhi University (DU) has kicked off a major controversy. In his reaction, Vice Chancellor of Delhi University Professor Yogesh Singh said that if the heat in the rooms can be reduced in this way, then the principal should first try this at home. "When it proves to be effective, then it should be done at the place of the students," he said.

VC Yogesh Singh said that if there is a shortage of coolers and fans, then the principal should have looked into this in order to resolve the problem. "She has been the principal there for ten years, then why was the shortage of coolers and fans not noticed. The college has no shortage of funds. All colleges have student development funds and there are many other types of funds, which can be used," he said.

Recently, a video of Lakshmibai College Principal Pratyush Vatsala plastering the wall of a classroom in the C-block of the college with cow dung has triggered a discussion. The principal herself shared this video in the teachers' group, in which she is seen climbing on the table and plastering the wall with cow dung. According to the information, the principal said that indigenous methods are being followed to deal with the heat in C Block.

Wrong experiment in college: Associate Professor in Hindi Department of Laxmibai College Dr. Neelam said that the Principal is doing wrong experiment in the college. Cow dung is never applied on concrete walls and neither is it effective. In olden days, there used to be mud houses in villages, so this coating was applied on them. By adopting this method, the principal is trying to get a third term.

Dr Neelam further said that the principal should first solve the basic facilities in the college like dirty washrooms, broken glass of the staff room and other problems in the college. The principal's second term is going to end on 4th July, and she has stopped the promotions of many teachers, Dr Neelam said. The condition of the student washroom is very bad. Girls remain troubled. They avoid going to the washroom. These things should be paid attention to first, Dr Neelam said.

College council and governing body: Dr Neelam said that many teachers are against the principal's act of applying cow dung. But, they are afraid to speak openly because then the principal harasses them. She has harassed me a lot earlier too. She herself has stopped my promotion file. I have been teaching for 19 years. I am to be promoted as a professor. But the principal has stopped the file. Promotions of many other teachers and employees are also stopped like this.

Principal's Reply: The dung coating project is being done by the Environmental Studies Department since April 10 as part of a research. This is a mud treatment to control heat. This has been done in Gokul as well. Under this, we have also done this experiment on 6 rooms on the second floor of the old building. Not only cow dung is being used in this, but this paste has been prepared by mixing cow dung, soil, red sand, gypsum powder and Multani soil. Along with this, equipment has also been installed there to measure the temperature of the room. After doing this, we will see how much difference has come in the temperature of the room before and after the experiment. Some people are spreading unnecessary rumours. There is no shortage of fans in the rooms of the college. Fans can be clearly seen in the video of the room.