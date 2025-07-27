ETV Bharat / bharat

DU UG 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2025: Date, Time, and How to Check

The DU had earlier made 93,166 seat allocations against 71,624 undergraduate seats across 69 colleges and 79 programmes.

DU UG 2nd Round Seat Allotment 2025: Date, Time, and How to Check
Delhi University. (ETV Bharat)
By PTI

Published : July 27, 2025 at 9:49 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi University (DU) will announce the second round of undergraduate seat allocations at 5 pm on Monday as it continues with its centralised admission process under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG) for the 2025-26 academic session.

The upcoming list is expected to reflect significant internal reshuffling as more than 43,000 candidates have opted for upgrading their seats after the first round of admissions.

According to DU officials, the second list will incorporate these preferences alongside new seat vacancies, paving the way for thousands of students to switch colleges or programmes based on merit and availability.

The DU had earlier made 93,166 seat allocations against 71,624 undergraduate seats across 69 colleges and 79 programmes. As of now, 62,565 candidates have confirmed their admission.

While 16,126 candidates have chosen to freeze their seats, a large majority --43,741--have opted for upgrades. These students are now waiting for the second round, hoping for movement to their preferred colleges or programmes.

The upgrade and reordering window for the current round will remain open till 4:59 pm on July 25. Candidates can also check the latest list of vacant seats on DU's admission portal.

The CSAS-UG process uses CUET-UG scores along with college and programme preferences, category reservations and other eligibility criteria for allocations. Seats have been allotted across multiple categories, including Unreserved, OBC, EWS, SC, ST, PwBD, Kashmiri Migrants, Sikh Minority, Single Girl Child and Orphan.

Meanwhile, performance-based courses, such as Hindustani Music, Karnataka Music, Percussion Music, Physical Education and Fine Arts, will see allocations in the third round. Candidates for these programmes are advised to follow college-specific websites for the trial schedules. The academic session for first-year students is scheduled to commence from August 1.

