DTU Joins Hands With Foreign Universities For New Engineering Courses

New Delhi: Delhi Technological University (DTU) has announced new courses for the new academic year 2025-26 for B. Tech and M. Tech to promote sustainable research, digital education, and global opportunities.

DTU launched 3 new UG courses

B. Tech in Data Science and Analytics, Cyber ​​Security, and VLSI Design and Technology. Cybersecurity has been introduced as a new program in M.Tech. With the growth of geospatial science, DTU established the Department of Geospatial Science and Technology and also started a postgraduate course in geospatial science.

Dean of UG Program Professor S Indu said that DTU had started initiatives focused on the integration of sustainable research and digital education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The university has launched new portfolio courses based on sustainable development, climate change, and multidisciplinary education. DTU has signed MoUs with industries and foreign universities such as the University of Houston, Rice State University, and South Asian University, which will provide global study opportunities to students.