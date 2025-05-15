ETV Bharat / bharat

DTC Set To Launch Electric Bus Rental Facility From June

The new offering aims to promote green mobility in the city and augment the coffers. Currently, the fare for the rental facility is being finalised.

The electric bus fleet at a DTC depot.
The electric bus fleet at a DTC depot. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 15, 2025 at 2:15 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will rent electric buses to offer a more cleaner transport services, apart from garnering revenues to better other facilities.

DTC officials say citizens, organisations and film production houses can rent AC electric buses on special requirements. The new offering aims to promote green mobility in the city and augment the coffers. Currently, the fare for the renting facility is being finalised, and the service is expected to be launched from June, they added.

"This scheme has been specially designed keeping in mind activities like private programs, institutions and film shootings. A transparent process will be implemented for fares and conditions. There will be options for booking tickets both from the website and the mobile app. The Delhi government aims to make electric mobility a practical and popular option," a DTC official said.

Given the growing demand for electric vehicles, the government and the transport department are also rapidly expanding the network of EV charging stations. Charging facilities are being offered at major DTC depots and other locations, the official added.

A five-year maintenance contract has been inked with the manufacturing company for the operation of electric buses, so that the quality and safety can be ensured. Modern facilities like smart ticketing and live tracking options have also been included to improve the passenger experience.

