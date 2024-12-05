ETV Bharat / bharat

DTC Issues Warning To Employees Amid Fears Of Another Strike

New Delhi: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) administration has issued a notice warning the protesting employees against taking leave between December 5 and 9. The diktat says that if any employee avails leave on the aforementioned dates, disciplinary action will be taken after assuming that they're participating in a protest against the corporation.

The notice comes amid growing apprehensions that DTC buses may stop operating in Delhi on these dates, causing hardships for thousands of people. The DTC employees have been protesting to press for their demands, including better working conditions, equal pay, and benefits.

The ‘DTC Karamchari Ekta Union’ claimed that some of their demands, like the introduction of a mutual transfer policy and training for drivers to operate electric buses, have been met. However, several other demands, including equal work, equal pay, and dearness allowance, are still pending.

Although the union has postponed the strike and dharna, citing positive developments and progress on some demands after meeting with Chief Minister Atishi, the government is still seeking more time to resolve the outstanding issues.