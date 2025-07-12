DTC Buses: Lifeline Of Delhi Caught In Tug-of-War Between AAP And BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses running on the roads of the capital, Delhi, are not just a means of transport, but are also a part of the daily life of lakhs of people. Whether it is a student's morning class or a woman's safe journey, an elderly person's access to a hospital or a labourer's search for wages, DTC's presence everywhere is like a 'moving hope'. But did you know? DTC buses, while serving their purpose, have also become a focal point in the capital's politics. Are they made a part of the announcements before the Assembly elections? Let us know the current status of DTC and its line of politics.
DTC is the real ride of the common people
Every day, around 40 lakh people travel on DTC buses in Delhi. This service is a lifeline for office-going employees, school-college students, housewives, the elderly, and everyone. DTC buses also reach those areas where the metro has not yet reached. Also, it is the biggest source for the poor and lower middle class. The free travel scheme for women has expanded the utility of DTC. Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party government had appointed bus marshals for the safety of women in buses, but they were removed. There was a lot of politics between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP on this, too.
History of DTC
In the year 1948, the red coloured bus service was started in Delhi as 'Delhi Transport Service'. It was directly controlled by the Government of India. Later in 1958, it was brought under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Then, on November 2, 1971, it was changed from Delhi Transport Undertaking (DTU) to DTC. Red coloured buses remained the identity of the capital for a long time.
In the 1990s, steps were taken towards pollution control by bringing green coloured CNG buses. Privatisation was started in 1992 through Blue Line buses, but due to mismanagement, the operation of these buses was stopped. In 2008, low-floor AC/non-AC buses were introduced, which proved to be a comfortable service for the passengers. In 2011, orange cluster buses equipped with GPS started running under the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). Sky blue electric buses began operating in Delhi in 2022. In 2024, green and saffron coloured Devi buses were introduced to promote last-mile connectivity in colonies and narrow streets.
Politics on the shortage of buses
Currently, 6,368 buses are operating on the roads of Delhi. There are a total of 3,372 buses under DTC, which includes 1,170 CNG, 1,800 electric (12-meter) and 402 Devi buses (nine-meter electric). Whereas, DIMTS has a total of 2,996 buses. These include 2,283 CNG, 380 electric (12-meter) and 333 Devi buses.
According to a senior Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) official, the contract for 533 buses has ended. These buses may be removed from the road after July 15. In such a scenario, the number of buses on the roads will decrease. In all, 40 lakh passengers travel by buses daily in Delhi.
According to the number of passengers, more than 11,000 buses are needed in Delhi, but not even half of these buses are available. In that backdrop, many times passengers have to wait for a long time for the bus on the route. Before the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP attacked the previous Aam Aadmi Party government for the low number of buses, but after coming to power, the BJP government has not been able to bring many buses yet.
Politics on the poor condition of buses
During the tenure of the previous government in Delhi, about 8,000 buses were on the roads, but over time, many of them became outdated. Buses that had completed their age were being run on special permission, but every day, hundreds of buses break down on the way.
In such a situation, before the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP targeted the Aam Aadmi Party. The BJP made the poor condition of buses an election issue. The BJP alleged corruption in the maintenance of buses. This problem will persist until old buses are removed from Delhi.
Allegation of corruption in DTC based on the CAG report
After coming to power in Delhi, the BJP accused the previous Aam Aadmi Party government of corruption in DTC on the basis of the CAG report in the Assembly. The CAG report alleged that the DTC's liabilities increased from Rs 28,263 crore to Rs 65,274 crore from the financial year 2015–16 to 2021–22.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said in the Assembly that an operating loss of Rs 14,198 crore occurred during that period. Currently, it is a big challenge for the BJP government to fix the transport system in Delhi. However, the BJP government of Delhi holds the previous Aam Aadmi Party government responsible for this.
Politics from Green to Saffron and Mohalla to Devi Bus
The previous Aam Aadmi Party government planned to run buses under last-mile connectivity. For this, small green buses of nine meters were ordered, which were named Mohalla Bus. After the implementation of the code of conduct before the Delhi Assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party government could not fully launch it on the roads. Only a trial could be done.
After the election results, the BJP came to power in Delhi. The BJP first renamed the green buses as Devi Bus and started operating them. But now, the nine-meter buses that are coming are saffron in colour. Politics were done on this, too.
Aam Aadmi Party alleged that the BJP is operating the buses brought by them by changing their names. AAP leader Saurabh Bhardwaj has no objection to changing the colour, but said that changing the name is hurting religious sentiments.
Read more: DTC To Introduce Inter-State Services After 21 Years