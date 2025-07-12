ETV Bharat / bharat

DTC Buses: Lifeline Of Delhi Caught In Tug-of-War Between AAP And BJP

New Delhi: Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses running on the roads of the capital, Delhi, are not just a means of transport, but are also a part of the daily life of lakhs of people. Whether it is a student's morning class or a woman's safe journey, an elderly person's access to a hospital or a labourer's search for wages, DTC's presence everywhere is like a 'moving hope'. But did you know? DTC buses, while serving their purpose, have also become a focal point in the capital's politics. Are they made a part of the announcements before the Assembly elections? Let us know the current status of DTC and its line of politics.

DTC is the real ride of the common people

Every day, around 40 lakh people travel on DTC buses in Delhi. This service is a lifeline for office-going employees, school-college students, housewives, the elderly, and everyone. DTC buses also reach those areas where the metro has not yet reached. Also, it is the biggest source for the poor and lower middle class. The free travel scheme for women has expanded the utility of DTC. Earlier, the Aam Aadmi Party government had appointed bus marshals for the safety of women in buses, but they were removed. There was a lot of politics between the Aam Aadmi Party and the BJP on this, too.

History of DTC

In the year 1948, the red coloured bus service was started in Delhi as 'Delhi Transport Service'. It was directly controlled by the Government of India. Later in 1958, it was brought under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). Then, on November 2, 1971, it was changed from Delhi Transport Undertaking (DTU) to DTC. Red coloured buses remained the identity of the capital for a long time.

In the 1990s, steps were taken towards pollution control by bringing green coloured CNG buses. Privatisation was started in 1992 through Blue Line buses, but due to mismanagement, the operation of these buses was stopped. In 2008, low-floor AC/non-AC buses were introduced, which proved to be a comfortable service for the passengers. In 2011, orange cluster buses equipped with GPS started running under the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS). Sky blue electric buses began operating in Delhi in 2022. In 2024, green and saffron coloured Devi buses were introduced to promote last-mile connectivity in colonies and narrow streets.

Politics on the shortage of buses

Currently, 6,368 buses are operating on the roads of Delhi. There are a total of 3,372 buses under DTC, which includes 1,170 CNG, 1,800 electric (12-meter) and 402 Devi buses (nine-meter electric). Whereas, DIMTS has a total of 2,996 buses. These include 2,283 CNG, 380 electric (12-meter) and 333 Devi buses.

According to a senior Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Limited (DIMTS) official, the contract for 533 buses has ended. These buses may be removed from the road after July 15. In such a scenario, the number of buses on the roads will decrease. In all, 40 lakh passengers travel by buses daily in Delhi.

According to the number of passengers, more than 11,000 buses are needed in Delhi, but not even half of these buses are available. In that backdrop, many times passengers have to wait for a long time for the bus on the route. Before the Delhi Assembly elections, the BJP attacked the previous Aam Aadmi Party government for the low number of buses, but after coming to power, the BJP government has not been able to bring many buses yet.

Politics on the poor condition of buses