FIR Lodged Against AAP MLAs For Ruckus Over Delhi Bus Marshals' Reinstatement

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Sunday registered a case in Civil Lines Police Station against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs for a ruckus in the Delhi Secretariat and Raj Niwas on Saturday on the issue of bus marshals. Different sections 3(5), 351(2), 126(2) and 115(2) of the Indian Penal Code 2023 have been invoked in the plaint.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta has accused the APP and said on Saturday when he came out of the meeting with BJP MLAs after submitting a memorandum to the Chief Minister Atishi on the issue of bus marshals, the AAP MLAs and some anti-social elements already present in the secretariat premises misbehaved and engaged in a scuffle with him in the presence of Atishi. After this, he went to Raj Niwas along with the CM to meet Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena.

While coming out after the meeting, AAP minister Saurabh Bhardwaj, MLA Kuldeep Kumar, Jarnail Singh and Rohit Mehroliya hurled abusive language at him.

BJP MLA Ajay Mahavar said the government’s insensitive and negligent attitude to the issue of bus marshals was exposed at Saturday’s meeting. The BJP is determined to reinstate these marshals and will do whatever they can for this. But the AAP leaders do not want to reinstate them under any circumstances and that is why they are deliberately creating hurdles in this matter by giving it a political colour and misbehaving and attacking the BJP MLAs who raised the voice of the marshals in the House, which is a matter of great concern. The way AAP ministers, MLAs and workers behaved was pre-scripted.