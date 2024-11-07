ETV Bharat / bharat

Wetlands Turn Dry In Kashmir: Top Ornithologist Writes To CM, Seeks Water For Avian Guests, Action Against Guilty

A dirt road right in the middle of an already dry Hokersar wetland near Srinagar on Nov. 1, 2024. ( ETV Bharat )

Srinagar: A top ornithologist has flagged the lack of concern for dry wetlands in Jammu and Kashmir while asking the Chief Minister to fill them with water immediately to ensure a feasible habitat for the incoming avian guests.

Highlighting how the four Kashmir wetlands -- Shahbugh, Hygam, Mirgun and Hokersar -- had turned dry, Dr Asad Rehmani, former Director of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and Former Board Member of Wetlands International South-Asia described the situation as "scandalous" and sought immediate action against the guilty in the matter.

“I request you, sir, to kindly intervene immediately and order the Wildlife Department to quickly get water in all four wetlands,” Rehmani said. “The migratory season is already on. In a normal situation, by this time, these wetlands should be teaming with waterfowl.”

“As soon as I came to know about their terrible situation, I wrote to the In-Charge, Wetland Division, Department of Wildlife, Mr Altaf Hussain and CWLW but never got a reply, nor any action was taken,” said the letter appended with photos and videos.

The four have been declared as Ramsar sites, an accreditation for being wetlands of international significance.

The development follows the story by ETV Bharat last week about how swathes of Hokersar, the ‘Queen of Wetlands’ near Srinagar, have turned parched and, as such, inhabitable for the migratory birds. The Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve located in the Baramulla district too is acutely dry.

Each year in October, nearly one million avians from far-off countries like Siberia, Europe, China, Russia and Central Asian countries begin to throng Kashmir wetlands for their stay during winter. However, over the years, the wetlands have shrunk due to encroachment, concentration of silt and pollution. Frequent and long dry spells are exacerbating the situation, turning these wetlands into parched land pockets.

Dr Rehmani said the J&K Wildlife Department, responsible for the upkeep of wetlands, should have taken note of the lack of water last month and called for action against officials responsible for this "scandalous" act.

“The first step is saving and protecting them (wetlands). Every attempt should be made to get the water,” said Dr Rehmani as he spoke to ETV Bharat from Jim Corbett National Park. “They should fill the water in the next 10 days. It is very important. Else it can have a very adverse impact on migratory birds.”