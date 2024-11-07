Wetlands Turn Dry In Kashmir: Top Ornithologist Writes To CM, Seeks Water For Avian Guests, Action Against Guilty

Srinagar: A top ornithologist has flagged the lack of concern for dry wetlands in Jammu and Kashmir while asking the Chief Minister to fill them with water immediately to ensure a feasible habitat for the incoming avian guests.
Highlighting how the four Kashmir wetlands -- Shahbugh, Hygam, Mirgun and Hokersar -- had turned dry, Dr Asad Rehmani, former Director of Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) and Former Board Member of Wetlands International South-Asia described the situation as "scandalous" and sought immediate action against the guilty in the matter.
“I request you, sir, to kindly intervene immediately and order the Wildlife Department to quickly get water in all four wetlands,” Rehmani said. “The migratory season is already on. In a normal situation, by this time, these wetlands should be teaming with waterfowl.”
“As soon as I came to know about their terrible situation, I wrote to the In-Charge, Wetland Division, Department of Wildlife, Mr Altaf Hussain and CWLW but never got a reply, nor any action was taken,” said the letter appended with photos and videos.
The four have been declared as Ramsar sites, an accreditation for being wetlands of international significance.
The development follows the story by ETV Bharat last week about how swathes of Hokersar, the ‘Queen of Wetlands’ near Srinagar, have turned parched and, as such, inhabitable for the migratory birds. The Hygam Wetland Conservation Reserve located in the Baramulla district too is acutely dry.
Each year in October, nearly one million avians from far-off countries like Siberia, Europe, China, Russia and Central Asian countries begin to throng Kashmir wetlands for their stay during winter. However, over the years, the wetlands have shrunk due to encroachment, concentration of silt and pollution. Frequent and long dry spells are exacerbating the situation, turning these wetlands into parched land pockets.
Dr Rehmani said the J&K Wildlife Department, responsible for the upkeep of wetlands, should have taken note of the lack of water last month and called for action against officials responsible for this "scandalous" act.
“The first step is saving and protecting them (wetlands). Every attempt should be made to get the water,” said Dr Rehmani as he spoke to ETV Bharat from Jim Corbett National Park. “They should fill the water in the next 10 days. It is very important. Else it can have a very adverse impact on migratory birds.”
The Lucknow-based conservationist said during his visits to Kashmir, he would find its wetlands filled with water in summer. But seeing dry wetlands has surprised him, forcing him to ask the government to find the reason.
“No action is taken against officials responsible for upkeep of these wetlands. They are being defended by shifting the blame on the Irrigation and Flood Control Department for their intervention works. It is unacceptable.”
Rehmani cited Badalkhol Wildlife Sanctuary and Gujarat waterfowl habitat which are drawing a regulated number of tourists. Likewise, Kashmir’s wetlands, if filled with water, he suggested, can attract tourists during lean periods of winter when only a few destinations like Gulmarg witness tourist arrivals.
“They can become tourism and wildlife attractions if they are developed with national and international collaboration. It can provide a livelihood to locals who need to be trained to act as guides for regulated tourism. But no boating should be allowed in wetlands,” he said.
In the last few years, Kashmir has seen increasing activity of bird watchers and researchers floating their groups and clubs. Rehmani, however, expressed concern over their silence on dry wetlands. “Bird clubs or groups are enjoying but don’t talk about conservation. What role are they playing by being silent on the state of affairs? Authorities will hide their role but it is our job to show them the mirror.”
Kashmir is under a prolonged dry spell with last month alone experiencing a 74 percent rainfall deficit, receding water levels in water bodies including these wetlands.
Chief Engineer Kashmir Flood and Irrigation Department Braham Jyoti Sharma told ETV Bharat that they are working to plug the diversions at Hokersar to fill it with water. “The wetland will be submerged under water within the next 7-10 days. The commissioning process is underway and the gates will be operational by November 15," said Sharma.
As reported by ETV Bharat, Hokersar lacks water as the gates meant to hold optimal water levels in it have been under construction since September 2022. The Rs 28 crore project supposed to be completed in 14 months has missed multiple deadlines.
