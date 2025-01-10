ETV Bharat / bharat

Dry Weather To Prevail In J&K; Valley Freezes Below Sub-Zero Temperature

Jammu: Dry weather is to prevail in Jammu and Kashmir for the next few days with chances of rain in isolated places on Saturday and Sunday. There is no major change in weather in this union territory till January 13. According to the Indian meteorological department, dry weather is expected till January 13, but with chances of rain in isolated places.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in Kashmir Valley continued to remain sub-zero. As per the data, Srinagar recorded minus 4.3°C, Qazigund -7.6°C, Pahalgam -10°C, Kupwara -5.6°C, Kokernag -5.7°C, Gulmarg -8.1°C, Sonamarg -7.6 °C, Bandipora -4°C, Baramulla -3.8°C, Budgam -5.2°C, Pulwama -6.6°C, Anantnag -8.0°C, Khudwani -7.3°C, Kulgam -7.8°C, Shopian -9.3°C and Larnoo recorded -11.3°C.