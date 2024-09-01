ETV Bharat / bharat

Drunk Passenger Assaults Air Hostess on Lucknow-Bound Flight; Released With Warning

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

The incident took place on Saturday on Air India Express flight (IX-194) while it was flying over Karachi. A passenger in an inebriated state pushed an air hostess and also abused her. The crew members lodged a complaint against the man in the complaints book.

Air India Express flight (IX-194) (ETV Bharat)

Lucknow: A drunk passenger on a Lucknow-bound flight that took off from Dubai on Saturday misbehaved with an air hostess, creating a huge ruckus and disturbing co-passengers. A plaint has been lodged in the complaint book by the cabin crew members against the accused Harikesh Kumar but no case has been filed at any police station.

Air India Express flight (IX-194) was flying over Karachi when the air hostess noticed a passenger drinking in the back seat. When she forbade him from drinking, he got angry and began assaulting her. The air hostess immediately informed the pilot who warned the passenger of deboarding at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi if he did not stop drinking.

It is alleged that he pushed the air hostess and abused her verbally as well. Even before the plane reached the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here, the airline authorities demanded strict security. After landing, the accused Kumar was handed over to the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

However, he was released with a warning because of the dearth of a written complaint. As per the Lucknow Airport officials, airline authorities alert the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). The DGCA then discloses the name of the passenger who is then banned from further air travel.



