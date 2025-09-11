ETV Bharat / bharat

Drums Beat At Lalu Yadav's Door: Owaisi's AIMIM Stages Musical Protest For Entry In Mahagathbandhan

Patna: Politics in Bihar can never be without the bizarre. Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM presented an example on Thursday as its leaders, carrying posters and drums, marched up to meet Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad and his younger son Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, albeit uninvited.

The rat-a-tat of drums started as soon as they reached the gates of the 10 Circular Road residence of former chief minister Rabri Devi, where Lalu and Tejashwi also reside.

All the AIMIM leaders, led by their state unit president Akhtarul Iman, started singing in chorus to appeal for their party’s inclusion in the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance): “Lalu – Tejashwi apne kaanon ko khol, tere darwaze par baj raha hai dhol. Gathbandhan ke liye darwaza khol, nahin toh khul jayegi tere MY samikaran ki pol (Lalu and Tejashwi, open your ears, drums are beating on your doors. Open your doors for alliance, or else the reality of your MY (Muslim-Yadav) equation will be unravelled before everybody.”

The musical drama continued for some time, though the gates of Rabri’s residence did not open, and the posse of security personnel deployed there closed ranks.

The AIMIM leaders asserted that they came with drums because the voice of the poor, Dalits and minorities was not being heard, and their party’s offer to the RJD, wishing to become a part of the Mahagathbandhan, was not considered.

“We had written to the RJD in June and expressed our wish to join the Mahagathbandhan to stop the division of secular votes. It was a genuine offer from the heart to defeat the communal forces in the forthcoming Bihar Assembly elections, but the RJD leaders made fun of us by saying that we should not contest the polls if we really wanted to help,” Iman told reporters.

What added insult to injury was that Tejashwi recently told media persons that he did not get any proposal from AIMIM, nor does he know anything about it.

“Apart from the RJD, we had also written to all the constituents of the Opposition alliance here and requested earnestly that the scattering of secular votes should be stopped to defeat the communal forces and form the government in the state. But they did not consider it seriously,” Iman added.

The AIMIM Bihar unit president asserted that his party had just three demands, including six Assembly seats to contest in the Seemanchal region in northeastern Bihar, the formation of a Seemanchal development council and providing a special financial package to it, as well as providing reservation to the Dalits and minorities based on their numerical strength if the alliance came to power in the state.

“The RJD is not willing to make us a part of the alliance despite our offer and demands that are for the welfare of the people,” Iman added.