Drugs Worth Rs 11,311 Crore Seized At Major Indian Ports In Last Five Years

New Delhi: Smuggling of illegal drugs through two different ways including ports and drones has become a major cause of concern for the law enforcing agencies in India with government data revealing that more than 4963 kg of drugs worth Rs 11,311 crore have been seized at major Indian ports during last five years.

The drugs have been seized from different ports in Gujarat, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal. Notably, in 2024, Tramadol tablets worth Rs 377 were seized from the CFS port in Mundra, Gujarat on two different occasions. At least 1000 Tramadol tablets worth Rs 0.0165 crores have also been seized from Kolkata's Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port by the customs department.

Of the total drugs seized during the last five years, Heroin worth Rs 8,700 crore has been seized from different ports. The single largest consignment of at least 2988 kg of Heroin worth Rs 5,976 crores was seized by the directorate of revenue intelligence (DRI) in September from the Adani Port at SEZ, Mundra in Gujarat. Following a major international connection with the seizure, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) later took over the case.

Replying to a query raised by Congress MP in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that 19 cases have also been registered during the last five years.

Strategies Adopted To Counter Drug Trafficking

“The seizures at major ports are the result of the effective measures taken in the field of controlling drug trafficking and highlight the successful coordination between State and Central Law Enforcement Agencies, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Indian Security Forces such as the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy,” Rai said.

Rai said that constant vigil is being kept at ports and waterways by multiple central and state agencies including Customs, DRI, NCB, Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, etc across the country to prevent illicit transport of narcotics in India.

“A dedicated Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) headed by an additional director general and inspector general level police officer has been established in each State and Union Territory to function as the National Narcotics Coordination Portal (NCORD) secretariat for the State and Union Territory and follow-up on compliance of decisions taken in NCORD meetings at different levels,” Rai said.

Modus Operandi in Drugs Smuggling Via Ports

According to another senior security official, large criminal networks in India are actively involved in facilitating the transportation of drugs through ports.

“These criminal organizations allegedly use their extensive networks to smuggle drugs into the country from other countries and then distribute them through a complex network of dealers and distributors,” the official said.

As per the latest methods adopted by criminal organisations, fewer individuals required to be grafted are becoming more popular. “One of the methods often practised is the use of misappropriated container reference codes, also known as PIN code fraud. This tactic involves the corruption of only one individual, who then provides the code to the smugglers, allowing them to extract illegal goods from the port,” the official added.

Seizure of drones

Similarly, the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 294 drones and 432.149 kg of narcotics along the India-Pakistan border in the western sector in 2024. In another reply in the Lok Sabha, Rai said that several steps have been taken by the government to counter the threat of drone-based smuggling. “Anti-drone systems are deployed along the Punjab border to counter drones. Any information received about drones is immediately shared with the Control Room of BSF Headquarters, Air Forces and local Police Station,” Rai said.

Modus operandi

The modes of trafficking of drugs have evolved from camels, and human traffickers to underground pipes for decades. However, drones as a mode of trafficking proved to be more cost-efficient with unmanned methods of trafficking.

“The UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicle) have become the main modus operandi of trafficking drugs, replacing the traditional methods of trafficking. Accordingly, the troops have intensified anti-drone tactics, delivering a substantial setback to Pakistani narcotics groups that attempt to transport drugs and weapons into Indian territory,” a senior BSF official said.