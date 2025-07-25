Drugs Coming To Himachal From Pakistan Via Punjab: BJP MP Kangana Ranaut

New Delhi: Bollywood actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut has made a controversial statement about Punjab while speaking about the issue of drug addiction in Himachal Pradesh during a press briefing in Delhi. She said the drugs come to Himachal Pradesh via Punjab and blamed Pakistan for the drug menace in her home state and called for serious action against the activity.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Mandi was reacting to Himachal Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla's “Udta Punjab” remark, blaming the state government for the lack of rehabilitation centres and the absence of political will to fight the drug menace.

“The children of Himachal are very naive and straightforward. The drugs that come through from Pakistan through Punjab are reaching Himachal. Children have sold household goods, sold their parents' jewellery, and are committing thefts. Sometimes, they lock themselves in rooms and cry and scream; this is a life worse than death,” Kangana said, on the sidelines of the Monsoon session of Parliament on Friday.

“Currently, the drug situation in Himachal Pradesh is serious. If strict steps are not taken against drugs soon, then just like in some villages of Punjab where only widows and women live, a similar situation will arise in Himachal as well,” Kangana said, and likened the situation in Himachal to that in Punjab.

Previous controversial statements

Ranaut had targeted Punjab previously as well. “The neighbouring state is responsible for the supply of white liquor in Himachal. Intoxicated people from neighbouring states come to Himachal on bicycles and wreak havoc here. Although Kangana did not directly name Punjab, she took a dig at Punjab by calling it a neighbouring state,” she said in October 2024.

Kangana had also targeted farmers’ protests and movements. “Whatever happened in Bangladesh, it will not take long to happen here (India). If our top leadership were not so strong, then there would be farmer protests, where bodies would be hanging and rapes would be happening, and when the Farmers Welfare Bill was withdrawn, they would never think that this bill would be withdrawn. Foreign powers like China and America are behind such a conspiracy,” she said in her statement in August 2024.

Kangana 2024 slap incident

On June 6, 2024, when Kangana was checking in at Chandigarh airport, a woman named Kulwinder Kaur slapped her. Kulwinder was said to be angry with her for the statement she made about the women of Punjab during the farmers' movement.

Kulwinder (35) hails from Sultanpur Lodhi city of Punjab, and her brother, Sher Singh, was the managing secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee while her husband was posted in the Central Security Forces.

She was posted at Chandigarh Airport for the last two years, but after slapping Kangana, she was suspended by CISF.