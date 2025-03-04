ETV Bharat / bharat

Drugs Case: SC Asks Punjab Ex-Minister Bikram Singh Majithia To Appear Before Sit

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia to appear before the special investigation team (SIT), probing a drugs case against him.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Aravind Kumar ordered Majithia to appear before SIT at around 11 am on March 17.

The order came after the Punjab government said Majithia was refusing to cooperate in the probe.

Majithia said he was being harassed for political reasons and asked the court to fix dates for the interrogation.

Punjab advocate general Gurminder Singh said cooperating in the investigation was an essential condition for bail, and Majithia had to comply with it.

"We direct the respondent (Majithia) to appear on March 17 before SIT Patiala at 11 am. If further investigation is required, the respondent would appear the next date at the same time and cooperate," the court ordered.

The top court was acting on the Punjab government's plea against the Punjab and Haryana High Court order of bail to Majithia on August 10, 2022.