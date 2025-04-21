ETV Bharat / bharat

Drug Smuggling Case: Madras HC Grants Bail To Former DMK Executive

The case was registered by ED against Jaffer Sadiq, who was arrested in Delhi on June 26, 2024, for alleged involvement in illegal money laundering.

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Monday granted bail to former DMK executive Jaffer Sadiq and his brother Mohammed Salim in a case related to drug smuggling.

The case was registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Sadiq, who was arrested in Delhi on June 26, 2024, for his alleged involvement in illegal money laundering. Salim was arrested in August of the same year.

In this case, ED alleged that the siblings were involved in activities like producing films and investing in businesses through illegal money laundering. It was also alleged that film director Ameer was in direct contact with Sadiq.

Meanwhile, Sadiq and Salim had filed a petition in the Madras High Court seeking bail, which was opposed by ED special advocate N Ramesh.

The petition opposing the bail claimed Sadiq was the mastermind of an international drug trafficking gang, through which he amassed properties worth crores of rupees. He made illegal money transfers not only to the bank accounts of his family members but also to the accounts of Ameer and others. Furthermore, since Sadiq was a DMK executive, there is a possibility of dissuading the witnesses. Therefore, bail should not be granted to both of them, claimed the petition.

After hearing both parties, the judge granted bail to Sadiq and Salim, citing the judgment of the former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia's case.

