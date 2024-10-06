ETV Bharat / bharat

Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled Along Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan; Heroin Worth Rs 10 Crore Recovered: Police

Police officials said that heroin weighing 2 kg worth around Rs 10 crore was recovered near village Manjhiwala in Karanpur on Saturday night.

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 46 minutes ago

BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan
BSF personnel patrolling Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan (X/ @BSF_Rajasthan)

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): In yet another major success against the cross-border drug smuggling bid, police on Saturday recovered two kilograms of heroin from the India-Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, officials said.

The recovery was made by the DST and police on Saturday night, along the India-Pakistan border near Karanpur, Karanpur Circle CO Sanjeev Chauhan said. He said that the DST and police had received inputs of heroin smuggling in the border area near village Manjhiwala in Karanpur.

Acting on the inputs, a joint team, which included Karanpur Circle CO, Karanpur police station in-charge Surendra Rana and the DST team along with a police squad rushed to the spot and a search was launched in the suspected area, Chauhan said. The team succeeded in recovering two kilograms of heroin from a field, he said adding the recovered heroin is worth about Rs 10 crore in the international market.

Case Registered Against Unknown Smuggler: Sri Ganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said that a case has been registered against an unknown smuggler in Karanpur police station into the recovery of the heroin. He said that the police have also received some inputs, on the basis of which the investigation is being carried forward.

CO Sanjeev Chauhan said that after the incident, a search operation has been launched in the area, so that it can be known whether more packets have been dropped by Pakistani smugglers or not.

Read more:

  1. Govt Puts BSF, Assam Rifles, SSB On Alert Over Illegal Drugs Trafficking From Across Border
  2. Major Success Against Cross-border Drug Smuggling: BSF Recovers Heroin Worth Rs 30 Crore Along Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): In yet another major success against the cross-border drug smuggling bid, police on Saturday recovered two kilograms of heroin from the India-Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, officials said.

The recovery was made by the DST and police on Saturday night, along the India-Pakistan border near Karanpur, Karanpur Circle CO Sanjeev Chauhan said. He said that the DST and police had received inputs of heroin smuggling in the border area near village Manjhiwala in Karanpur.

Acting on the inputs, a joint team, which included Karanpur Circle CO, Karanpur police station in-charge Surendra Rana and the DST team along with a police squad rushed to the spot and a search was launched in the suspected area, Chauhan said. The team succeeded in recovering two kilograms of heroin from a field, he said adding the recovered heroin is worth about Rs 10 crore in the international market.

Case Registered Against Unknown Smuggler: Sri Ganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said that a case has been registered against an unknown smuggler in Karanpur police station into the recovery of the heroin. He said that the police have also received some inputs, on the basis of which the investigation is being carried forward.

CO Sanjeev Chauhan said that after the incident, a search operation has been launched in the area, so that it can be known whether more packets have been dropped by Pakistani smugglers or not.

Read more:

  1. Govt Puts BSF, Assam Rifles, SSB On Alert Over Illegal Drugs Trafficking From Across Border
  2. Major Success Against Cross-border Drug Smuggling: BSF Recovers Heroin Worth Rs 30 Crore Along Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEROIN AT INDIA PAKISTAN BORDERCROSS BORDER DRUG SMUGGLINGINDIA PAKISTAN BORDER DRUGSRAJASTHAN DRUG SMUGGLING BID

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

What Are The Roadblocks In The Indo-US Ties

Nobel Prize 2024 - All You Need To Know

What Is Hezbollah Unit 910 Which Is Tasked To 'Avenge' Nasrallah Assassination

Earth Will Have A Temporary 'Mini-Moon' For Two Months

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.