Drug Smuggling Bid Foiled Along Indo-Pak Border In Rajasthan; Heroin Worth Rs 10 Crore Recovered: Police

Sri Ganganagar (Rajasthan): In yet another major success against the cross-border drug smuggling bid, police on Saturday recovered two kilograms of heroin from the India-Pakistan border in Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan, officials said.

The recovery was made by the DST and police on Saturday night, along the India-Pakistan border near Karanpur, Karanpur Circle CO Sanjeev Chauhan said. He said that the DST and police had received inputs of heroin smuggling in the border area near village Manjhiwala in Karanpur.

Acting on the inputs, a joint team, which included Karanpur Circle CO, Karanpur police station in-charge Surendra Rana and the DST team along with a police squad rushed to the spot and a search was launched in the suspected area, Chauhan said. The team succeeded in recovering two kilograms of heroin from a field, he said adding the recovered heroin is worth about Rs 10 crore in the international market.

Case Registered Against Unknown Smuggler: Sri Ganganagar SP Gaurav Yadav said that a case has been registered against an unknown smuggler in Karanpur police station into the recovery of the heroin. He said that the police have also received some inputs, on the basis of which the investigation is being carried forward.

CO Sanjeev Chauhan said that after the incident, a search operation has been launched in the area, so that it can be known whether more packets have been dropped by Pakistani smugglers or not.