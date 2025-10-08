ETV Bharat / bharat

Drug Row: TN Drugs Control Department Takes Regulatory Action Against Sresan Pharma

Chennai: The Drugs Control Department of Tamil Nadu on Wednesday said it has taken immediate regulatory action regarding the alleged drug Paracetamol, Phenylephrine Hydrochloride, Chlorpheniramine Maleate Syrup (Coldrif Syrup), manufactured by Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer, at Sunguvarchathiram (Mathura), Kanchipuram District.

The department said it received information on October 1 at 3.37 pm from the Madhya Pradesh Drugs Control Authority. "However, in the Public Interest and Patient safety due to the serious nature of the issue, acting promptly under the directions of S Gurubharathi, Deputy Director of Drugs Control and Licensing Authority cum Controlling Authority, Tamil Nadu, a team comprising Senior Drugs Inspector and Drugs Inspectors commenced investigation at 4.00 pm on the same day," it stated in a release.

It added during in-depth investigation, several non-compliances with respect to Revised Schedule M(GMP) and Schedule L1 (GLP) of the Drugs Rules,1945 were noticed at the said manufacturing facility.

"It was found that the alleged batch was manufactured using non-pharmacopoeial grade Propylene Glycol as an excipient, which might have been contaminated with Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol, known nephrotoxic and poisonous substances," the department said.

Regulatory Action Taken

The department said the stocks of Coldrif Syrup (Batch No SR-13) was drawn for urgent analysis and additionally other four categories of syrups were also drawn for analysis. They are

1. Respolite D Syrup, Batch No SR-30