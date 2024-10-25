ETV Bharat / bharat

71 Medicines Categorised 'Not Of Standard Quality'; Check The List

New Delhi: As many as 71 drugs and medicines manufactured by different pharmaceutical companies in India have been declared as 'Not of Standard Quality' (NSQ) or spurious by the drug regulator for the month of September.

The substandard and spurious drugs include cough syrup, eye drops, sodium capsules, injection, calcium and vitamin D3 tablets among others.

“As part of the continuous regulatory surveillance, drug samples are picked from sales/distribution point, analyzed and a list of spurious drugs are displayed on CDSCO portal on monthly basis. The purpose of displaying the spurious drugs list is to make stakeholders aware about the spurious drug batches identified in the market,” drug regulator CDSCO said.

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO) is the central drug authority for discharging functions assigned to the central government under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act. CDSCO has six zonal offices, four sub-zonal offices, 13 port offices and seven laboratories under its control.

Its major functions include regulatory control over the import of drugs, approval of new drugs and clinical trials, meetings of Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) and Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB), approval of certain licenses as Central License Approving Authority among others.

The central laboratories of CDSCO have identified 49 spurious drugs in the month of September.

The drugs that fail to meet the quality standards or specifications are known as “Not of Standard Quality” (NSQ) drugs.