Drug Peddling in Bengaluru From Dubai: Case Registered against 3 Including Mother and Daughter

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has registered an FIR against three persons, including a mother and daughter, who were in Dubai, from where they were allegedly engaged in a drug supply racket in the capital city of Karnataka, sources in the police department said.
A businessman, who is based in Bengaluru city limits, had complained to the police that his 23-year-old son was being supplied with drugs and that he was being forced to consume them. Based on that complaint, the CCB police registered a case against a woman named Natalia Virwani, her daughter Leena Virwani and another person named Ranjan from Bengaluru, the police sources informed.