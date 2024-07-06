Drug Peddling in Bengaluru From Dubai: Case Registered against 3 Including Mother and Daughter

Bengaluru (Karnataka) : The Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru has registered an FIR against three persons, including a mother and daughter, who were in Dubai, from where they were allegedly engaged in a drug supply racket in the capital city of Karnataka, sources in the police department said.

A businessman, who is based in Bengaluru city limits, had complained to the police that his 23-year-old son was being supplied with drugs and that he was being forced to consume them. Based on that complaint, the CCB police registered a case against a woman named Natalia Virwani, her daughter Leena Virwani and another person named Ranjan from Bengaluru, the police sources informed.

''Accused Natalia Virwani and Lena Virwani are residing in Dubai. They are supplying Hydro Ganja, MDMA drugs through a local man named Ranjan in Bengaluru," the businessman said in his complaint. He further said that Natalia, who travels frequently between Dubai and Bengaluru, has a private bank account to receive the money she earns from the peddling of the drugs.

"My 23-year-old son is forced to consume these drugs,'' the complainant told the Bengaluru police. After receiving the complaint, the CCB police acted swiftly and cracked the drug racket. Further investigation is on.