Drug Peddlers Change Tack, Use Elderly Citizens As Mules To Evade Police Suspicion

Hyderabad: Switching the modus operandi, drug traffickers in Hyderabad are targeting elderly citizens as carriers to smuggle in marijuana. An elderly woman was recently arrested transporting marijuana, hiding in a vegetable bag. She delivered drugs worth lakhs of rupees every month, police said.

After being informed by alert locals, police kept a close tab on her activities, and to their bewilderment, a sneak peek into her bank account revealed transactions valued at lakhs, pointing to her involvement in the deep-rooted racket.

As the government gets stricter on drug trafficking, smugglers are tweaking tactics, using isolated backroads to evade detection. In light of recent incidents, the Hyderabad anti-narcotics bureau (HNB), in collaboration with its Telangana counterpart, Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGNAB), has ramped up efforts to bust such illegal networks.

Last year, the TGNAB seized drugs worth Rs 200 crore across the state, with marijuana making up the lion's share. Recently, HNB officials busted the ocean ganja (OG) network, a high-profile smuggling ring sourcing marijuana through marine routes from Thailand. According to reports, this potent variant of ganja was being supplied to major cities across India.

What's more disturbing, IT professionals, CEOs of major firms and even doctors are reportedly hooked by this network. The drugs, discreetly shipped through courier services, are being delivered locally by elderly agents to avoid police suspicion.

Police say the enhanced surveillance has forced traffickers to change their tack. Authorities have been monitoring individuals known to be drug addicts. First-time offenders are often given a chance to reform. However, many return to the trade under new aliases, switching SIM cards and locations to avoid capture. Once caught with drugs, they are arrested without exception.

Elderly people, especially those living alone, are the prime targets of traffickers, as in exchange for small commissions and alcohol, they are being lured to transport marijuana and alprazolam. They are also used as shadows to ensure the delivery of consignments.

According to a city police official, interstate gangs are exploiting the elderly to transport drugs through the Andhra-Odisha border region. Earlier, traffickers used women and children as couriers, which has now shifted towards senior citizens, who attract less suspicion.