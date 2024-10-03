ETV Bharat / bharat

Drug Haul Kingpin Is RTI Cell Head Of Delhi Youth Congress: BJP

By PTI

BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi criticized the Congress for its supposed connections to drug dealers who are accused of harming the country. He demanded an explanation from the main opposition party. BJP also claimed that the main person arrested in the case involving the seizure of Rs 5,600 crore is the chairman of the RTI cell of the Delhi Youth Congress.

New Delhi: The BJP alleged on Thursday that the kingpin arrested in the case of seizure of Rs 5,600 crore here is the chairman of the RTI cell of the Delhi Youth Congress. BJP spokesperson and MP Sudhanshu Trivedi slammed the Congress for its alleged links to drug dealers involved in destroying the country and sought an explanation from the main opposition party. He questioned if the drug money was being used by the Congress in its campaign and whether the party's relationship with the alleged kingpin Tushar Goyal extended to business as well.

Was there an arrangement between drug dealers and the Congress that they would be given a free run in Haryana if the party came to power, he asked. Trivedi claimed that Goyal not only had pictures with senior Congress leaders like K C Venugopal and Deepender Singh Hooda but also had the mobile number of Hooda. The Hooda family should explain, he said. He read from Goyal's appointment letter as the head of the Delhi Youth Congress's RTI cell, claiming that it made a mention of the leadership of Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi.

