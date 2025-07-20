ETV Bharat / bharat

Drug Addict Son Hacks Mother To Death In Haryana's Nuh For 'Refusing' Rs 20

The accused, Jamshed, is the youngest of three brothers and is unmarried. The family hails from Assam and has been living in Jaisinghpur for decades.

Representational Image.
Representational Image. (ETV Bharat)
Nuh: A drug addict son axed her mother to death for allegedly refusing to give him Rs 20 in Jaisinghpur village under the Nuh district of Haryana on Saturday night. The police have arrested the son, Jamshed (20), and the body of the deceased has been sent to the community health centre for autopsy.

According to villagers, Jamshed hit his mother, Razia (65), with a brick before hitting her with the axe. "Knowing that Jameshed is a drug addict, Razia delayed giving the amount he asked for until morning. Angered by this, Jamshed tried to steal the money when Razia was asleep. While she protested, Jamshed attacked her with a brick, due to which Razia fell from the bed and started shouting. This woke up other family members. When the daughter-in-law tried to save Razia, Jamshed attacked her too. Subsequently, he hit Razia with an axe, leading to her death on the spot. After this, he lay beside the body," a villager said.

Personnel from the Jaisinghpur outpost and the Nuh Sadar police station police reached the spot and took Jamshed into custody. SHO Kuldeep Singh said, "Information about the incident has been received, and the accused has been arrested. An investigation is underway, and the body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem."

As per information, Jamshed is the youngest of three brothers and is unmarried. The family hails from Assam and has been living in Jaisinghpur village for several decades.

